Precise Ultrasound Test Can Detect 96% of Ovarian Cancer

by Dr. Navapriya S on Oct 1 2024 3:57 PM

UK's current standard of care test for ovarian cancer shall be replaced with an ultrasound test that can detect 96% of ovarian tumors in postmenopausal women.
Research by Professor Sudha Sundar of the University of Birmingham compared all currently available tests to diagnose ovarian cancer in postmenopausal women against each other in a high-quality diagnostic test accuracy study. The study was published in the journal Lancet Oncology (1 Trusted Source
Risk-prediction models in postmenopausal patients with symptoms of suspected ovarian cancer in the UK (ROCkeTS): a multicentre, prospective diagnostic accuracy study

Go to source).

Ultrasound Test for Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis in Postmenopausal Women

Out of the six diagnostic tests that were evaluated, the IOTA ADNEX model, which takes into account ultrasound features (the appearance of the lump on ultrasound), demonstrated the highest level of accuracy. It was able to identify up to 96% of women who had ovarian cancer.

The risk of malignancy (RMI1) test, currently the standard of care in the UK, detects 83% of ovarian malignancies. It is suggested that the IOTA ultrasound ADNEX model should replace the RMI1 test as the ultrasound test performs much better than the present standard of care.

Sudha Sundar, Professor of Gynaecological Cancer at the University of Birmingham and consultant in gynaecological cancer surgery at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust said:

“This is the first time that a head-to-head study of all available ovarian cancer tests has been done in the same population. Here we studied their use with symptomatic, postmenopausal women who are most at risk of this cancer. Our trial found that the IOTA ADNEX ultrasound protocol had the highest sensitivity for detecting ovarian cancer compared to the standard of care and other test.

“The ultrasound test also performs well when delivered by a trained sonographer who has received specific training and certification and quality assurance, and as the vast majority of ultrasound scans are performed by sonographers a new standard must be able to be delivered by as many clinical professionals as possible.

“We found that the higher sensitivity of the IOTA ADNEX model is likely to lead to some women who don’t have cancer also being flagged up as having a higher risk of cancer. We however did discuss this extensively with patients, cancer charity Target Ovarian Cancer and NHS experts who all agreed that in postmenopausal women who are at higher risk of ovarian cancer, picking up more women with cancer would benefit women overall.”

Annwen Jones OBE, Chief Executive at Target Ovarian Cancer said:

Early diagnosis of ovarian cancer is vital, and we are pleased to see this research demonstrate that there are more accurate ways of using ultrasound, The faster and earlier ovarian cancer is diagnosed the easier it is to treat and the more successful the outcomes. Alongside this innovative research, we need to see, greater awareness of the symptoms of ovarian cancer so that women know to come forward to their GP for testing and receive the best possible treatment as quickly as possible. New ways of working like this must be rolled out as quickly as possible.”

The research team noted that the IOTA ADNEX model achieved 96% accuracy when delivered by NHS sonographers who were appropriately trained and received quality assurance. As most scans worldwide are carried out by sonographers rather than gynaecologists, introductory free online resources have been created by the researchers for NHS staff to undergo specialist ultrasound training and get certification and quality assurance.

Reference:
  1. Risk-prediction models in postmenopausal patients with symptoms of suspected ovarian cancer in the UK (ROCkeTS): a multicentre, prospective diagnostic accuracy study - (https:www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470-2045(24)00406-6/fulltext)


Source-Eurekalert


