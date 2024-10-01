Precise Ultrasound Test Can Detect 96% of Ovarian Cancer

UK's current standard of care test for ovarian cancer shall be replaced with an ultrasound test that can detect 96% of ovarian tumors in postmenopausal women. Research by Professor Sudha Sundar of the University of Birmingham compared all currently available tests to diagnose ovarian cancer in postmenopausal women against each other in a high-quality diagnostic test accuracy study. The study was published in the journal Lancet Oncology (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Risk-prediction models in postmenopausal patients with symptoms of suspected ovarian cancer in the UK (ROCkeTS): a multicentre, prospective diagnostic accuracy study
Go to source).
Ultrasound Test for Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis in Postmenopausal WomenOut of the six diagnostic tests that were evaluated, the IOTA ADNEX model, which takes into account ultrasound features (the appearance of the lump on ultrasound), demonstrated the highest level of accuracy. It was able to identify up to 96% of women who had ovarian cancer.
The risk of malignancy (RMI1) test, currently the standard of care in the UK, detects 83% of ovarian malignancies. It is suggested that the IOTA ultrasound ADNEX model should replace the RMI1 test as the ultrasound test performs much better than the present standard of care.
Sudha Sundar, Professor of Gynaecological Cancer at the University of Birmingham and consultant in gynaecological cancer surgery at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust said:
“This is the first time that a head-to-head study of all available ovarian cancer tests has been done in the same population. Here we studied their use with symptomatic, postmenopausal women who are most at risk of this cancer. Our trial found that the IOTA ADNEX ultrasound protocol had the highest sensitivity for detecting ovarian cancer compared to the standard of care and other test.
“The ultrasound test also performs well when delivered by a trained sonographer who has received specific training and certification and quality assurance, and as the vast majority of ultrasound scans are performed by sonographers a new standard must be able to be delivered by as many clinical professionals as possible.
Annwen Jones OBE, Chief Executive at Target Ovarian Cancer said:
The research team noted that the IOTA ADNEX model achieved 96% accuracy when delivered by NHS sonographers who were appropriately trained and received quality assurance. As most scans worldwide are carried out by sonographers rather than gynaecologists, introductory free online resources have been created by the researchers for NHS staff to undergo specialist ultrasound training and get certification and quality assurance.
