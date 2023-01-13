About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Genetic Test Improve Ovarian Cancer Treatment

by Colleen Fleiss on January 13, 2023 at 10:14 PM
Font : A-A+

Can Genetic Test Improve Ovarian Cancer Treatment

Researchers have developed a novel genetic test to discover ovarian cancer patients who benefit from PARP inhibitors. PARP inhibitors are a type of targeted drug that could be effective against ovarian cancer.

Since the therapy with PARP inhibitors is associated with potentially serious side effects, it is important to be able to target it to the patients that benefit the most from it.

Genetic Testing for Ovarian Cancer

"The genetic test helps to identify patients who do not benefit from the drug, thus avoiding unnecessary treatment and the adverse effects associated with the drug," Anniina Farkkila from Helsinki University Hospital was quoted as saying in the statement.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian Cancer


Ovarian cancer affects both the ovaries and is referred to as the ''silent killer'' as the symptoms go unnoticed until the disease advances.
Advertisement


"Roughly half of ovarian cancers have a deficiency in a specific DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) repair pathway. Cancer cells with this deficiency are unable to accurately repair breaks in the DNA double-strand, which causes the accumulation of DNA lesions," doctoral researcher Fernando Perez-Villatoro from the University of Helsinki said.

The study results show that each cancer type is associated with different characteristics of the genetic lesions related to homologous recombination DNA-repair deficiency (HRD), which is a common driver of genomic instability. Therefore, developing a test optimized for ovarian cancer was important for advancing the precision of therapies for the cancer type, the University of Helsinki noted.

The study results were published in the latest issue of npj Precision Oncology.

Source: IANS
Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer


Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.
Advertisement
Quiz on Ovarian Cancer / Cancer of the Ovary

Quiz on Ovarian Cancer / Cancer of the Ovary


Ovarian cancer is a cancer that does not produce definite symptoms. Here are a few questions that you could attempt to answer to check your knowledge on ovarian cancer.
Advertisement
Female Reproductive System - Animation

Female Reproductive System - Animation


Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding Female reproductive system showing how the sperm fetilize the eggs
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Meigs Syndrome

Meigs Syndrome

Meigs'' syndrome is a medical condition with a triad of symptoms including benign ovarian tumor, ascites and ...
Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation

Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation

A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very ...
Undescended Testicles

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can ...
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Can Genetic Test Improve Ovarian Cancer Treatment Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests