Can Genetic Test Improve Ovarian Cancer Treatment

Researchers have developed a novel genetic test to discover ovarian cancer patients who benefit from PARP inhibitors. PARP inhibitors are a type of targeted drug that could be effective against ovarian cancer.



Since the therapy with PARP inhibitors is associated with potentially serious side effects, it is important to be able to target it to the patients that benefit the most from it.

Genetic Testing for Ovarian Cancer

"The genetic test helps to identify patients who do not benefit from the drug, thus avoiding unnecessary treatment and the adverse effects associated with the drug," Anniina Farkkila from Helsinki University Hospital was quoted as saying in the statement.