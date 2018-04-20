medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Obesity News

Potential to Beat Obesity at the Cellular Level

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 20, 2018 at 3:58 PM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new study has uncovered the potential to beat obesity at the cellular level. The international team have characterized for the first time a complex, which when activated, shuts off hunger.
Potential to Beat Obesity at the Cellular Level
Potential to Beat Obesity at the Cellular Level

Jens Meiler, professor of chemistry and pharmacology at Vanderbilt University, said pharmaceutical companies long have attempted to develop a small-molecule drug that could do just that. But until now, nobody knew exactly what the receptor looked like, making it nearly impossible to design the key to activating it.

FINDING THE "KEYHOLE"

The team determined the first crystal structure for a neuropeptide Y receptor, deciphering the thousands of carbon, oxygen, nitrogen and other atoms involved with it and how they bind to one another. Meiler and a Ph.D. student in his laboratory, Brian J. Bender, translated the inherently low-quality data about the atoms' coordinates to build accurate computer models of both the inactive receptor and what it looks like when activated.

"This is a very important milestone in the drug discovery process," Meiler said. "The big contribution of this paper is to list the atoms with all the specific coordinates of where they sitting in space and where they are bound to each other. We've actually found where there are little pockets in the structure where we can build a small molecule to bind.

"Before, it was like trying to design a key without knowing the shape of the keyhole."

Their findings are published in the journal Nature. Other authors include researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai and Leipzig University in Germany.

NEXT STEPS

The next step in this molecular-level research is target validation: proving that the receptor really does control hunger. Past studies revealed that, when the receptor is blocked from functioning in mice, they become obese.

"Once you eat, you produce this peptide, it activates the receptor, and then you don't feel hungry anymore and you stop eating," Meiler said. "The idea here is that we could upregulate this receptor with a small molecule and create this feeling of not being hungry so that you eat less."

Meiler said the Nature paper is part of a much larger, ongoing study that already launched development of potential small-molecule therapeutics.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Risk of Irregular Heart Beat Higher With Obesity

Risk of Irregular Heart Beat Higher With Obesity

Obesity may up the risk of developing a rapid and irregular heart rate, called atrial fibrillation, leading to stroke, heart failure and other complications, says a study.

Poor Diet, Obesity Before Conception Impacts Child's Health

Poor Diet, Obesity Before Conception Impacts Child's Health

Not just smoking and drinking alcohol, obesity and poor diet in the parent can also greatly impact the growth, development and long-term health of the children.

Lack of Sleep May Up Obesity Risk in Children and Adolescents

Lack of Sleep May Up Obesity Risk in Children and Adolescents

Children and adolescents who sleep less than the recommended amount of sleep for their age gain more weight and are more likely to become obese when they grow older.

Maternal Obesity linked to Early-onset Puberty

Maternal Obesity linked to Early-onset Puberty

Maternal obesity and hyperglycemia were found to be associated with early onset of puberty in girls. Early puberty also causes multiple adverse health developments they grow.

Battle of the Bulge

Battle of the Bulge

The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diabesity

Diabesity

With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Body Mass Index Liposuction Battle of the Bulge Diabesity Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cyanosis

Cyanosis

Cyanosis is the bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin and mucus membranes due to lack of ...

 Travel Vaccination Calculator

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...