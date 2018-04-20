medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Nanodisc Based Delivery of Cancer Immunotherapy Drugs

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 20, 2018 at 3:56 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new delivery system has been designed to carry chemoimmunotherapy to the tumor. In this system, a drug is hidden in a nanodisc to increase the number of patients who can be treated successfully with cancer immunotherapy drugs. The delivery system was developed at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center.
Nanodisc Based Delivery of Cancer Immunotherapy Drugs
Nanodisc Based Delivery of Cancer Immunotherapy Drugs

The nanodisc is made of a synthetic version of high density lipoprotein (HDL), also known as "good cholesterol." Then researchers attached doxorubicin, a widely used chemotherapy drug, to the nanodisc.

"With this, we can significantly improve anti-tumor activity of immune checkpoint blockers," says James J. Moon, Ph.D., the John Gideon Searle Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy.

In multiple mouse tumor models of colon cancer, researchers found up to 85 percent of the tumors were completely eliminated when combining the nanodisc-delivered chemotherapy with immune checkpoint blockers, a common immunotherapy treatment.

"And those that survived were resistant to tumor recurrence," says Moon, co-senior author on the study, which will be published in Science Advances.

In a more challenging model of cancer, one that metastasized to the liver, the treatment also showed an excellent response rate of 88 percent.

To determine if cells are harmful to the body and need to be attacked, the immune system uses certain molecules called checkpoints. But some cancer cells avoid an immune system attack by producing proteins that trick the checkpoints. Checkpoint blockers were designed to allow immune cells to kill cancer cells. These immunotherapy treatments are highly successful in some patients, but only about 20 percent will benefit.

By using the synthetic HDL, which mimics natural HDL in the body, the researchers were able to hide the chemotherapy from the immune system.

"When we attached the chemotherapy drug to the synthetic HDL, we saw significant improved circulation half-life, improved delivery to the tumor cells and a better accumulation of the drug in the tumor cells," says study co-senior author Anna Schwendeman, Ph.D., assistant professor of pharmaceutical science at the U-M College of Pharmacy.

"The most surprising part of the research was that when tumor cells were killed, it triggered anti-tumor immunity," Moon says. The immune system was empowered to recognize and attack tumor cells.

There were no overt side effects to the new delivery system. And interestingly, the researchers discovered another unexpected benefit: less impact on the heart.

"Often when patients receive doxorubicin, they have cardiotoxicity because heart muscle cells accumulate the drug. But we found that by delivering doxorubicin on the synthetic HDL nanodisc, we saw better accumulation of the drug in the tumor and we didn't detect any cardiotoxicity," Schwendeman says.

"HDL is known to have benefits for the heart. That may have contributed to the absence of cardiotoxicity," she adds, noting that more research is needed to confirm that speculation.

"The combination of chemoimmunotherapy on a synthetic HDL nanodisc could have a big positive impact for cancer patients. Our results demonstrating their efficacy in multiple tumor models suggest that our strategy may have wide applications in multiple cancer types," Moon says.

Phase I clinical trials have been conducted for the synthetic HDL nanodisc, which has been determined to be safe, Moon says. Next, the researchers are working to test the therapy on humans in clinical trials.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Related Links

Preventing Chemotherapy from Inducing Female Infertility

Preventing Chemotherapy from Inducing Female Infertility

New study decodes the mechanism of chemotherapy induced female infertility.

Potential Biomarker Can Help Identify Cancer Chemotherapy Timing

Potential Biomarker Can Help Identify Cancer Chemotherapy Timing

To help doctors identify the tumor normalizing period for effective timing of anti-cancer drug treatment, a new biomarker has been discovered.

Breast Cancer Patients Undergoing Chemotherapy Need Early Chemobrain Intervention

Breast Cancer Patients Undergoing Chemotherapy Need Early Chemobrain Intervention

Due to chemotherapy treatment, the breast cancer patients may experience chemobrain symptoms such as memory loss, short attention span and mental confusion.

New Standard Set for Post-surgery Chemotherapy in Colon Cancer Patients

New Standard Set for Post-surgery Chemotherapy in Colon Cancer Patients

The standard six-month post-surgery course of chemotherapy may not be needed in some colon cancer patients with stage III disease.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Dealing with Pollen Allergy

Dealing with Pollen Allergy

The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the source of allergy causing pollens.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Cancer and Homeopathy Immunisation Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Dealing with Pollen Allergy Drugs Banned in India Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cyanosis

Cyanosis

Cyanosis is the bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin and mucus membranes due to lack of ...

 Travel Vaccination Calculator

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...