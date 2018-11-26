medindia
Playing Youth Football Can Affect Brain Development: Here’s How

by Adeline Dorcas on  November 26, 2018 at 4:14 PM Research News
Playing football can significantly affect youngster's brain development in just one season, finds a new study.
Young football players may experience a disruption in brain development after a single season of the sport, according to a new study presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).

"This research demonstrates that playing a season of contact sports may affect normal gray matter pruning in high school and youth football players," said Gowtham Krishnan Murugesan, M.S., research assistant in the Department of Radiology at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.

The brain is highly complex with an abundance of neural connections. New connections are formed, and unused connections fall away in a process called pruning. Much like cutting back dead or unnecessary branches keeps a tree healthy and helps it grow, brain pruning is necessary to healthy brain development.

"Pruning is an essential part of brain development," Murugesan said. "By getting rid of the synapses that are no longer used, the brain becomes more efficient with aging."

The researchers set out to determine whether exposure to repetitive head impacts affects normal pruning of the brain in young football players.

For the study, 60 youth and high school football players without a history of developmental, neurological or psychiatric abnormalities and no history of a concussion prior to or during the season were outfitted with the Head Impact Telemetry System (HITS). HITS helmets are lined with accelerometers or sensors that measure the magnitude, location and direction of impacts to the head. Impact data from the helmets were used to calculate a risk of concussion exposure for each player.

Players were then split into two groups: high-impact players (24) and low-impact players (36), based on each player's risk of cumulative head impact exposure as determined by HITS.

Pre- and post-season resting state functional (fMRI) scans were performed on all players, and changes in power within five components the default mode network (DMN) were analyzed.

The DMN is a network of regions deep in the gray matter areas of the brain. It includes structures that activate when a person is awake and engaging in introspection or processing emotions, which are activities that are important for brain health.

The post-season results showed significant increases in power and gray matter volume in the frontal DMN in the high-impact group.

"Disruption in normal pruning has been shown to be related to weaker connections between different parts of the brain," Murugesan said. "Our study has found a significant decrease in gray matter pruning in the frontal default mode network, which is involved in higher cognitive functions, such as the planning and controlling of social behaviors."

Studies of biomechanical data from this same group of participants were conducted at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C. Their findings showed that most head impacts occurred during practice.

"By replacing high-impact practice drills with low- or no-impact drills, the overall head-impact exposure for players can be reduced," Murugesan said.

The researchers also suggested that minor modifications to the game could also be implemented to reduce full-speed contact.

"The new National Football League kickoff rule eliminating the running start is an example," Murugesan said.

The researchers hope to conduct further study to fully understand the long-term changes in resting state brain networks and their association with neuropsychological task performance.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Playing Tackle Football in Childhood Linked to Early Onset of Cognitive Impairment

Early onset of cognitive impairment in athletes diagnosed with neurodegenerative conditions may be linked to playing tackle football at a very young age.

Football Players Who Head the Ball can Have Balance Issues Later On

Soccer players who hit the ball with their head tend to have more balance problems while walking, compared to other teammates who do not play by this style, finds a new study.

Minute Brain Changes Tend to Occur in Teens Who Play High School Football

High school football: Getting hit repeatedly in the head can cause minute changes in the brains of the teenage players, finds a new study.

Football Concussions: How Many Hits to the Head is Too Much?

Soccer heading may increase concussion risk in most football players. Repetitive head impact exposure plays a significant role in the occurrence of concussive injuries in some college football athletes than a single severe hit to the head.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

World Cup 2014 Football Injuries

World Cup Football 2014 has seen its share of injuries that are part and parcel of any sport, more so, a game like football. Know some details of the common injuries seen during a football game.

