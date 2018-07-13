medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Football Players Who Head the Ball can Have Balance Issues Later On

by Rishika Gupta on  July 13, 2018 at 5:21 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Football or soccer players who head the ball (block the ball with head) tend to have more issues with balance, thinking and memory when compared to their teammates who do not make this move often, finds a new study. The findings of this study will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's Sports Concussion Conference in Indianapolis on July 20 -22, 2018.
Football Players Who Head the Ball can Have Balance Issues Later On
Football Players Who Head the Ball can Have Balance Issues Later On

"Soccer headers are repetitive subconcussive head impacts that may be associated with problems with thinking and memory skills and structural changes in the white matter of the brain," said study author John Jeka, PhD, of the University of Delaware in Newark, Del. "But the effect of headers on balance control has not been studied."

For the study, 20 soccer players recruited from the community in Newark took a balance test where they walked along a foam walkway with their eyes closed under two conditions: with galvanic vestibular stimulation (GVS) and without GVS.

For GVS, electrodes placed behind each ear stimulate the nerves that send messages from the balance system in the inner ear to the brain. So the simulator can make you feel like you are moving when you are not. In this case, it made participants feel like they were falling sideways.

The soccer players, who had an average age of 22, also completed questionnaires about how many times they had headed the ball during the past year. The number of headers over a year for each participant ranged from 16 to 2,100, with an average of 451 headers. Those numbers were calculated by asking participants for the average number of headers during practice and game, the average number of practices and games per week, and the average number of months per year that the player participated.

The study found that the players with the largest number of headers had the largest balance responses to GVS in both foot placement and hip adduction during the walking test, which indicated that they had vestibular processing and balance recovery problems.

Researchers found for every 500 headers, foot placement response increased about 9 millimeters and hip adduction response increased about 0.2 degrees.

"Soccer players must have good balance to play the game well, yet our research suggests that headers may be undermining balance, which is key to all movement, and yet another problem now linked to headers," said study author Fernando V. Santos, PT, of the University of Delaware. "It is important that additional research be done to look more closely at this possible link with balance and to confirm our findings in larger groups of people."

A limitation of the study was that participants relied on memory when reporting how many times they headed the ball.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Related Links

Soccer Heading is a Potential Cause of Brain Injury

Soccer Heading is a Potential Cause of Brain Injury

Heading the ball in soccer appears to alter cognitive function at least temporarily, shows new study.

Can Soccer Improve Bone Development in Teenage Boys?

Can Soccer Improve Bone Development in Teenage Boys?

A recent study has showed that playing football can improve bone development in adolescent boys.

Better Eye Training May Help Reduce Concussion in Women's Soccer

Better Eye Training May Help Reduce Concussion in Women's Soccer

Vision training methods in other concussion-prone sports like football work to train the athletes to use visual tactics to be aware of the ball and other players.

Prevention Programs Reduce Ankle Injuries In Soccer Athletes

Prevention Programs Reduce Ankle Injuries In Soccer Athletes

Neuromuscular, balance, strengthening, and stretching exercises can help prevent ankle injuries in soccer players.

World Cup 2014 Football Injuries

World Cup 2014 Football Injuries

World Cup Football 2014 has seen its share of injuries that are part and parcel of any sport, more so, a game like football. Know some details of the common injuries seen during a football game.

More News on:

World Cup 2014 Football Injuries 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?

Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?

Chronic dieting is associated with eating disorders that mainly include unhealthy eating practices ...

 Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Some medications affect the normal function of thyroid gland leading to thyroid function disorders ...

 Encorafenib - Drug Information

Encorafenib - Drug Information

Encorafenib capsules for oral use are prescribed along with binimetinib for treating advanced ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...