Plasma Therapy for COVID-19 Approved by USFDA

According to a CNN report, the FDA said more than 70,000 patients had been treated with convalescent plasma.At a White House briefing on Sunday, President Donald Trump said,the President said, adding that he has directed the FDA to approve the EUA for convalescent plasma therapy.According to media reports last week, the FDA had put on hold the emergency use authorization for blood plasma to treat Covid-19.In a report, The New York Times said the FDA approval for plasma therapy was on hold andTop health officials including Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, have cautioned that available data wasn't strong enough to support emergency approval.The convalescent plasma therapy has gained much traction in several countries including India, where several lives have been saved with the therapy.Trump later accused some health officials of playing politics regarding an emergency use authorisation for convalescent plasma.When asked about the FDA not having granted an EUA, Trump said thethe CNN report said.US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, however, said studies involving 70,000 volunteers justified the move.Azar told the White House briefing.The development comes as the US still accounts for the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world.As of Monday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 5,701,557, with 176,797 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.Source: IANS