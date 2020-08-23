by Colleen Fleiss on  August 23, 2020 at 10:11 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in India, Over 69K New Corona Cases, Tally Crosses 3 Million Mark
India has seen a single-day spike of over 69,000 coronavirus cases and the total tally crossed the three million-mark while the total death toll climbed to 56,706, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data said.

According to the data, the fatality rate has dropped down to 1.86 per cent while the rate of recovery has climbed to 74.90 per cent. In the last 24 hours, the country recorded net addition of 10,338 new cases as 57,989 patients recovered and 912 others died of the deadly virus.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 6,71,942 corona cases and 21,995 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 3,73,410 cases and 6,420 deaths. They were followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar.


Delhi's corona tally has gone up to 1,60,016 cases, including 4,284 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 168 new cases emerged in Delhi while 14 Covid-19 patients lost their lives and 1,230 others recovered in 24-hour period.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, 8,01,147 more samples were tested on Saturday, taking the total sample tested to 3,52,92,220 in the country.

There are 1,515 labs conducting corona tests in the country, including 983 government and 532 private labs. As per the data, 780 labs conduct Real-Time RT PCR test, 617 conduct the TrueNat test, and 118 the CBNAAT test.

Globally, India remains the third worst-hit nation after the US and Brazil with 56,67,179 and 35,82,362 coronavirus cases respectively. As many as 2,31,34,358 persons have so far been affected across the world, of which 8,04,416 succumbed to the virus.

