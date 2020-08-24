by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  August 24, 2020 at 3:49 PM Coronavirus News
Frozen Food Can be a Source of COVID-19 Infection
SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19 infection can survive on frozen meat, and fish for up to three weeks. The virus is present in the live, infectious form and not just the genetic material.

The new study by BioRxiv has lead to the speculation that food contaminated with the virus could be the source of new outbreaks, in countries that had previously successfully contained the virus like New Zealand.

The main mode of coronavirus transmission is droplet infection. Other sources of infection like surface, fomites or even the possibility of virus in aerosols are not considered to be the primary source.


Forbes contributor, Bruce Lee emphasizes the difference between finding the viral RNA and a live replicating virus. Genetic material of the virus is not infectious as viruses need a live host for replication. Also, the viral load is another important factor for infectivity. Therefore, the chances of infection with coronavirus after eating food with just the viral genetic material is very low.

Another study by Reuters has found the evidence of presence of the viral genetic material on the outer packaging of frozen seafood in Yantai in china. The threat from these food-borne sources are very low.

Study

For the new study, 500 tiny individual cubes of salmon, chicken and pork from supermarkets in Singapore were inoculated w with a hefty dose of SARS-CoV-2 viral particles.

The meat was then stored at 3 different temperatures, 40C,-200C, and -800C. After thawing the meat at various time points (1, 2, 5, 7, 14 and 21 days after inoculation), there was no change in the amount of infectious virus that were capable of reproducing. The amount of infectious virus remained the same at 3 weeks in both refrigerated (40C) and frozen samples (-200C and -800C).

Researchers say that workers handling contaminated meat in the processing plants could be possible vectors of the infection, which might also explain the recent outbreak of the virus in New Zealand, where no new cases hand been reported in 100 days.

Though food may not be a primary source of transmission, people should realize that the risk of catching the virus from exposure to, or eating previously refrigerated or frozen meat and fish is still at large.

Summary

The study has demonstrated that the virus can "survive the time and temperatures associated with transportation and storage conditions associated with the international food trade, the potential for contamination of food with infectious virus may be possible.".

In order to reduce the risk of Covid-19 outbreaks by contaminated food, efforts must begin at the source. This should include attention to hand hygiene, cleaning of utensils, material and food contact surfaces.

According to the CDC, "currently there is no evidence to suggest that handling food or consuming food is associated with Covid-19. It is highly unlikely that people can contract Covid-19 from food or food packaging."

Source: Medindia

