About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Plants Filter Airborne Pollutants That Cause Cancer

by Vishnu on May 27, 2023 at 9:12 AM
Font : A-A+

Plants Filter Airborne Pollutants That Cause Cancer

A new study has revealed that plants can effectively purify indoor air by filtering out toxic gasoline fumes, including carcinogenic chemicals like benzene. The research was conducted in collaboration between Ambius, a leading Australian plantscaping solutions provider, and Associate Professor Fraser Torpy, a bioremediation researcher from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS).

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure


Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.
Advertisement


The researchers found that the Ambius small green wall, containing a mix of indoor plants, was highly effective at removing harmful, cancer-causing pollutants, with 97 per cent of the most toxic compounds removed from the surrounding air in just eight hours.

Around 6.7 million premature deaths are linked to poor air quality

Poor indoor air quality is responsible for 6.7 million premature deaths globally, according to the World Health Organisation. Most people spend 90% of their time indoors at home, school or the workplace, so adopting new strategies to improve air quality is critical.

Ambius General Manager Johan Hodgson said the research presented new evidence into the critical role played by indoor plants and green walls in cleaning the air we breathe quickly and sustainably.
Air Pollution is the Main Contributor to Lung Cancer

Air Pollution is the Main Contributor to Lung Cancer


Lung cancer is on the rise in India. It affects both smokers and non-smokers, and air pollution is one of the major causes of lung cancer.
Advertisement

"We know that indoor air quality is often significantly more polluted than outdoor air, which in turn impacts mental and physical health. But the great news is this study has shown that something as simple as having plants indoors can make a huge difference," Mr Hodgson said.

Previous studies on indoor plants have shown they can remove a broad range of indoor air contaminants, however this is the first study into the ability of plants to clean up gasoline vapors, which are one of the largest sources of toxic compounds in buildings worldwide..

Offices and residential apartment buildings often connect directly to parking garages, either by doors or elevator shafts, making it difficult to avoid harmful gasoline-related compounds seeping into work and residential areas. Many buildings are also exposed to gasoline fumes from nearby roads and highways..

Breathing gasoline fumes can lead to lung irritation, headaches and nausea, and has been linked to an increased risk of cancer, asthma and other chronic diseases from longer term exposure, contributing to decreased life expectancy.

Indoor plants effectively eliminate air pollutants

Associate Professor Torpy said the study results, based on measurements from a sealed chamber, had far exceeded their expectations when it came to removing gasoline pollutants from the air.

"This is the first time plants have been tested for their ability to remove gasoline-related compounds, and the results are astounding.

"Not only can plants remove the majority of pollutants from the air in a matter of hours, they remove the most harmful gasoline-related pollutants from the air most efficiently, for example, known carcinogen benzene is digested at a faster rate than less harmful substances, like alcohols.

"We also found that the more concentrated the toxins in the air, the faster and more effective the plants became at removing the toxins, showing that plants adapt to the conditions they're growing in," Associate Professor Torpy said.

Mr Hodgson said the findings confirmed feedback they'd received after installing plants in hundreds of office buildings across the nation.

"At Ambius, we see over and over again the effects plants have in improving health, wellbeing, productivity and office attendance for the thousands of businesses we work with. This new research proves that plants should not just be seen as 'nice to have', but rather a crucial part of every workplace wellness plan.

"The bottom line is that the best, most cost effective and most sustainable way to combat harmful indoor air contaminants in your workplace and home is to introduce plants," Mr Hodgson said.



Source: Eurekalert
Which Plants Improve Air Quality Indoors?

Which Plants Improve Air Quality Indoors?


Peace lily, Corn plant and fern arum are the three indoor plants that help purify air in homes and offices.
Advertisement

Select the Right Indoor Plants and Avoid Sick Building Syndrome

Select the Right Indoor Plants and Avoid Sick Building Syndrome


Indoor air pollution is a lesser known entity but it can make you feel sick. bromeliad indoor plants lower the level of volatile organic pollutants.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common ...
Dealing with Pollen Allergy

Dealing with Pollen Allergy

The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the source of ...
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion ...
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment

Immune checkpoint inhibitors are promising drugs to treat a variety of cancers and the FDA has approved usage ...
Most Common Monsoon Diseases

Most Common Monsoon Diseases

It is time to enjoy the cool weather with the advent of the rains. Along with fun, one should also be mindful ...
Non-Communicable Diseases

Non-Communicable Diseases

Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are a group of chronic non-infectious diseases which include Cardiovascular ...
Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Latest Environmental Health

Uncovering the Link Between Dirty Air and Premature Death

Uncovering the Link Between Dirty Air and Premature Death

Public health measures to prevent air pollution could lead to positive effects on patients with heart failure.
Solving the Nitrate Puzzle: Contradictory Hazards and Benefits of Nitrate

Solving the Nitrate Puzzle: Contradictory Hazards and Benefits of Nitrate

Nitrate has brought in two contradictory results, where one study states that it could be heart-healthy while the other points to it as a cancer risk.
Are We Ready for the Future Health Impacts of Climate Mitigation?

Are We Ready for the Future Health Impacts of Climate Mitigation?

Worsened air quality due to climate mitigation efforts could lead to respiratory and cardiovascular problems.
Are We Ready to Reduce Plastic Pollution by 80% by 2040?

Are We Ready to Reduce Plastic Pollution by 80% by 2040?

Reduction in plastic pollution results in an increase of 700,000 jobs by 2040, significantly improving the livelihoods of millions of workers in informal settings.
Could Traffic-Related Air Pollution Be Contributing to Alzheimer's Disease?

Could Traffic-Related Air Pollution Be Contributing to Alzheimer's Disease?

Environmental toxicants, specifically air pollution, may trigger cause the onset of Alzheimer's disease.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Plants Filter Airborne Pollutants That Cause Cancer Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests