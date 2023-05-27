About Careers MedBlog Contact us
How Does a Skin Patch Help Toddlers With Peanut Allergy?

by Colleen Fleiss on May 27, 2023 at 5:08 AM
Toddlers with Peanut allergy were safely desensitized through a immunotherapy skin patch, reducing allergic reaction risk, stated a global phase 3 clinical trial that included Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago (1 Trusted Source
Phase 3 Trial of Epicutaneous Immunotherapy in Toddlers with Peanut Allergy

Go to source).

Types of Food Allergies

Types of Food Allergies


If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat
Results of this randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial for children 1-3 years of age, funded by DBV Technologies, were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

"We were excited to contribute to this landmark study that carries so much promise for our young patients with peanut allergy," said co-author Melanie Makhija, MD, who was the Principal Investigator of the study at Lurie Children's and is an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.
Test Your Knowledge on Food Allergy

Test Your Knowledge on Food Allergy


Food allergy is an abnormal response of the body to certain kinds of food. The signs and symptoms may be mild to severe. Symptoms such as flu or common cold often seems trivial or go unnoticed. But, food allergy is not to be confused with food intolerance. Food allergy is prevalent in 1 in 20 children and about 2 in 100 adults. The majority of allergies in food are not severe, however a chi
"Children who originally reacted to a small fraction of a peanut were able to tolerate the equivalent of one to four peanuts after completing the treatment course. This means that these children will be well protected from accidental exposure to peanuts."

Peanut Allergy: Statistics

Peanut allergy affects approximately 2 percent of children in the United States (2 Trusted Source
The global burden of illness of peanut allergy: A comprehensive literature review

Go to source), Canada and other westernized countries, and it commonly persists into adulthood. Life-threatening allergic reactions can be triggered by unintentional exposure to minute quantities, including through products manufactured on shared equipment as peanuts. Currently, there are no approved treatments for peanut-allergic children younger than 4 years of age.

References :
  1. Phase 3 Trial of Epicutaneous Immunotherapy in Toddlers with Peanut Allergy - (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2212895)
  2. The global burden of illness of peanut allergy: A comprehensive literature review - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8247890/)
Source: Eurekalert
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy can Work Wonders for Kids with Food Allergy-Related Anxiety

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy can Work Wonders for Kids with Food Allergy-Related Anxiety


How to treat food allergy-related anxiety? Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) could be a safe and effective way to treat food allergy-related anxiety (FAA) in children.
Drinking Milk While Breastfeeding may Decrease the Child

Drinking Milk While Breastfeeding may Decrease the Child's Food Allergy Risk


Increased maternal intake of cow's milk during breastfeeding reduced the risk of developing food allergies in children, finds a new study.
