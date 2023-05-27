About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

The Unseen Effects of Childhood Physical Abuse: Psychologically Flourishing in Adulthood

by Colleen Fleiss on May 27, 2023 at 6:54 PM
Font : A-A+

The Unseen Effects of Childhood Physical Abuse: Psychologically Flourishing in Adulthood

63% of adult survivors of childhood physical abuse were found to be in a complete mental health or psychologically flourishing, stated research published in Children and Youth Services Review ().

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2016

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2016


4th June, International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, calls for an end to child abuse and promotion of the rights of children.
Advertisement


"This is a very hopeful finding for survivors of childhood physical abuse," says lead author Esme Fuller-Thomson, professor at the University of Toronto's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work and director of the institute for Life Course and Aging.

The Mental Well-Being of Childhood Abuse Survivors in Adulthood

Researchers compared a nationally representative sample of 853 Canadians with a history of childhood physical abuse to 17,216 respondents with no history of abuse using data drawn from Statistics Canada's Canadian Community Health Survey - Mental Health. To be considered in complete mental health, participants had to report: 1) freedom from mental illness (such as substance use disorders, depression, anxiety, or suicidality) in the previous year, 2) almost daily happiness or life satisfaction in the past month and 3) high levels of social and psychological well-being in the past month. Researchers intentionally excluded any respondents who had been exposed to childhood sexual abuse or parental domestic violence in order to untangle the negative impact of childhood physical abuse from other, often co-occurring, childhood adversities.

While the findings are hopeful, the study still found a greater percentage of psychological flourishing among those without a history of physical abuse in childhood. "75 % of the general population reported being in complete mental health compared to only 63% of survivors of childhood physical abuse," says co-author Kandace Ryckman, a graduate of University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health. "We hope these findings can support the development of more effective interventions for this population, and ultimately promote well-being among survivors."
Violence Against Women With Disabilities Has to Stop

Violence Against Women With Disabilities Has to Stop


Violence against women with disabilities remains one of the under-recognized social issues of all time.
Advertisement

"Respondents who had been depressed at any point in their life were considerably less likely to be psychologically flourishing," says co-author Andie MacNeil, research assistance at the Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work, University of Toronto. "This emphasizes the importance of trauma-informed mental health interventions for this population. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and mindfulness-based interventions have a robust evidence base for improving mental health outcomes among survivors of abuse."

Chronic pain also had a significant effect on the relationship between physical abuse and complete mental health. "Examining complete mental health encourages a more holistic understanding of mental health that moves beyond the presence or absence of mental illness." says Fuller-Thomson "It's essential to consider physical factors, like chronic pain, when supporting the mental health of abuse survivors."

Reference :
  1. Pathways to recovery among survivors of childhood physical abuse: What is important to promote complete mental health - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0190740923002049?via%3Dihub)
Source: Eurekalert
Top 10 Tips to Prevent Mental Disorders

Top 10 Tips to Prevent Mental Disorders


Mental disorders are related to poor health and mental instability, making a person depressed and stressed. Learn how to avoid triggers of mental illnesses.
Advertisement

Brain Depression - Animation

Brain Depression - Animation


Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Mental Health News

Link Between Early Bipolar Diagnosis and Lower Suicide Rates Identified

Link Between Early Bipolar Diagnosis and Lower Suicide Rates Identified

The link between an increased number of population-adjusted bipolar diagnoses and reduced suicide rates among boys identified.
Tracing the Roots of Mental Health to Pre-Birth Gene Expression

Tracing the Roots of Mental Health to Pre-Birth Gene Expression

New evidence suggests that genes expressed in the fetal brain can impact the likelihood of childhood mental illness.
Supporting Assisted Dying Model may Transform Suicide Prevention

Supporting Assisted Dying Model may Transform Suicide Prevention

Experts discuss radical assisted dying approaches to help suicidal people, highlighting the detrimental effects of existing suicide prevention services.
Hold On! Your Brain can Save You From Suicide

Hold On! Your Brain can Save You From Suicide

Are you thinking about suicide? Brain connections may predict suicide warning signs in a jiffy. Check out to save a life from suicide.
How Does Hormonal Birth Control Affect Your Mood?

How Does Hormonal Birth Control Affect Your Mood?

Depression in women post pregnancy is linked to hormonal changes, e.g., in relation to initiation of hormonal birth control.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

The Unseen Effects of Childhood Physical Abuse: Psychologically Flourishing in Adulthood Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests