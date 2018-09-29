Pizza and Burgers Will Not Last Idli and Dosa Will Prevail: Vice President Of India

On Friday, the Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu expressed his love of the traditional Idli and Dosa and how he felt that Idli, Dosa Will Outlast Pizza, Burgers.

Indian food is, and in the long run idli, sambar and dosa will phase out pizzas and burgers globally, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday.



‘The statement was made at a convocation ceremony hosted by the National Institute of Technology, Goa.’ "...the food of India is time-tested. It is attracting international attention... Your idli, your sambar, your dosa are becoming international. Pizzas and burgers will not be able to stand before them in the long run," Naidu said.



He was speaking at a convocation ceremony hosted by the National Institute of Technology, Goa, here.



"Goan fish curry has no parallel. Nobody can beat it. Once you get used to it, you will be tempted because it is time-tested," he said.



Naidu added that India was one of the oldest surviving civilizations.



"India is one of the oldest civilizations in the world, surviving civilization, lively civilization. Roman, Egyptian, Greek, other civilizations are also there. What is the position of those civilizations and what is the position of India's civilization (now)?



"India is strong. India is very dynamic because India believes in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family)," he said.



