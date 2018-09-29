medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Pizza and Burgers Will Not Last Idli and Dosa Will Prevail: Vice President Of India

by Rishika Gupta on  September 29, 2018 at 10:11 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

On Friday, the Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu expressed his love of the traditional Idli and Dosa and how he felt that Idli, Dosa Will Outlast Pizza, Burgers.
Pizza and Burgers Will Not Last Idli and Dosa Will Prevail: Vice President Of India
Pizza and Burgers Will Not Last Idli and Dosa Will Prevail: Vice President Of India

Indian food is, and in the long run idli, sambar and dosa will phase out pizzas and burgers globally, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday.

"...the food of India is time-tested. It is attracting international attention... Your idli, your sambar, your dosa are becoming international. Pizzas and burgers will not be able to stand before them in the long run," Naidu said.

He was speaking at a convocation ceremony hosted by the National Institute of Technology, Goa, here.

"Goan fish curry has no parallel. Nobody can beat it. Once you get used to it, you will be tempted because it is time-tested," he said.

Naidu added that India was one of the oldest surviving civilizations.

"India is one of the oldest civilizations in the world, surviving civilization, lively civilization. Roman, Egyptian, Greek, other civilizations are also there. What is the position of those civilizations and what is the position of India's civilization (now)?

"India is strong. India is very dynamic because India believes in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family)," he said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Midlife Surprise: Stress Levels Go Down as Women Age, Despite Menopause

Midlife Surprise: Stress Levels Go Down as Women Age, Despite Menopause

Women's stress levels decrease as they reach midlife, despite menopause problems. Women reported feeling less stressed and enjoyed a higher quality of life during this period, a study found.

Good Relationship in Midlife may Reduce the Effects of Childhood Abuse

Good Relationship in Midlife may Reduce the Effects of Childhood Abuse

Strong relationships in midlife may offset health risks for victims of childhood abuse. Experiencing healthy relationships long after exposure to childhood abuse can mitigate the mortality risks associated with early abuse.

Diabetes in Midlife Could Lead to Substantial Cognitive Decline by 70

Diabetes in Midlife Could Lead to Substantial Cognitive Decline by 70

Diabetes ages the mind about five years faster than normal, and those diagnosed in their 50s are far more likely to experience mental decline by age 70, researchers said Monday.

Heavy Pot Use Linked to Economic, Social Problems at Midlife

Heavy Pot Use Linked to Economic, Social Problems at Midlife

Regular cannabis users experienced more financial, work-related and relationship difficulties, which worsened as the number of years of regular use progressed.

Fast Food Addiction in Teenagers

Fast Food Addiction in Teenagers

Food addiction is a growing threat among teenagers. Find out how to combat the problem with preventive tips and strategies for overcoming food addiction.

More News on:

Fast Food Addiction in Teenagers 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Cocoa provides a plethora of health benefits, but many people are unaware about the advantages of a ...

 Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

FDA approves Duvelisib capsules for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit

Top 10 Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit

Learn about dragon fruit health benefits along with the use of dragon fruit in face packs and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive