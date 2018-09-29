medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Sensitive Babies Become Altruistic Toddlers: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 29, 2018 at 10:17 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Infants' attention to fearful faces predicts later altruism, revealed study published in the open-access journal PLOS Biology by Tobias Grossmann from the Max Planck Institue for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences (MPI CBS) and the University of Virginia, and his team.
Sensitive Babies Become Altruistic Toddlers: Study
Sensitive Babies Become Altruistic Toddlers: Study

Altruistic behavior such as helping an unfamiliar person in need is considered a key feature of cooperation in human societies. Yet our propensity to engage in altruistic acts varies considerably among individuals, ranging from extraordinarily altruistic kidney donors to highly antisocial psychopaths. Past studies have suggested that greater sensitivity to fearful faces is linked to heightened levels of prosocial behavior, which can already be seen in preschool children. Examining responsiveness to fearful faces and its variability early in human development represents a unique opportunity to shed light on the precursors of altruistic behavior.

To address this question, Grossmann and colleagues tracked eye movements to examine whether attentional responses to fear in others at seven months of age predict altruistic behavior at 14 months of age. Moreover, infants' attentional bias to fearful faces and their altruistic behavior was predicted by brain responses in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex measured through functional near-infrared spectroscopy.

"From early in development, variability in altruistic helping behavior is linked to our responsiveness to seeing others in distress and brain processes implicated in attentional control. These findings critically advance our understanding of the emergence of altruism in humans by identifying responsiveness to fear in others as an early precursor contributing to variability in prosocial behavior", says Tobias Grossmann, study leader and first author of the underlying publication.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Civic Engagement, Tolerance and Altruism Predicted by Interest in Arts

Civic Engagement, Tolerance and Altruism Predicted by Interest in Arts

A study by researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago says that people with an active interest in the arts contribute more to society than those with little or no such interest.

Signs of Pure Altruism and Behavior Converge in the Brain and Increase With Age

Signs of Pure Altruism and Behavior Converge in the Brain and Increase With Age

Converging signs of pure altruism and behavior that increase with age in the brain have been identified by researchers at University of Oregon.

Having a Sibling Promotes Sympathy and Altruism in Brothers

Having a Sibling Promotes Sympathy and Altruism in Brothers

A new study has revealed that siblings uniquely promote sympathy and altruism in boys.

Study to Investigate Whether Altruism Affects Parental Decision on Vaccinating Children

Study to Investigate Whether Altruism Affects Parental Decision on Vaccinating Children

INDIANAPOLIS -- As outbreaks of preventable diseases such as whooping cough and measles increase in the United States, researchers from the Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Cocoa provides a plethora of health benefits, but many people are unaware about the advantages of a ...

 Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

FDA approves Duvelisib capsules for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit

Top 10 Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit

Learn about dragon fruit health benefits along with the use of dragon fruit in face packs and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive