Pink Cocaine: The Party Drug With a Deadly Twist

Pink cocaine is a powdered blend of substances that is dyed pink, often has a sweet aroma, and typically induces mind-altering, hallucinogenic effects.
Pink cocaine, a trending party drug blend rapidly gaining traction in U.S. nightclubs, can cause more harm than good to your overall health, warns America’s Poison Centers. The drug gained widespread attention after One Direction singer Liam Payne reportedly had it in his system when he tragically passed away following a fall from his hotel balcony. Additionally, multiple news reports have linked pink cocaine to a lawsuit involving music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs.
Behind the Glow: The Dangerous Ingredients in Pink CocaineDespite its name, pink cocaine typically does not contain cocaine. Originally, it was associated with synthetic stimulants like 2C or 2-CB. However, the term now refers to an ever-changing blend of stimulants, hallucinogens, opioids, and other psychoactive substances. It is commonly found in powder or pill form and is usually consumed by swallowing or inhaling, rather than through injection.
Testing of pink cocaine powders in the United States has revealed that most samples contain:
Ketamine and its precursors:A dissociative anesthetic
MDMA (ecstasy):A stimulant and hallucinogen
Caffeine:A common stimulant
Pink cocaine is also referred to as ‘tusi’ or ‘tucibi,’ names derived from the phonetic translation of the ‘2C’ and ‘2-CB’ psychedelics that were once part of the drug's early formulations. However, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, most pink cocaine mixtures today no longer contain these psychedelics (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
What is Pink Cocaine?
Symptoms of Pink Cocaine Overdose
- Vomiting
- Loss of consciousness
- Hallucinations
- Paranoia
- Severe agitation
- Hyperthermia (elevated body temperature)
- Increased heart rate and blood pressure
- Dysrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythms)
- Seizures
