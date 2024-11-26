About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Exploring Cannabis and Its Potential in ADHD Management

by Dr. Pavithra on Nov 26 2024 3:20 PM

Cannabis shows promise in addressing ADHD symptoms, but legal hurdles and insufficient evidence call for deeper studies to unlock its therapeutic potential.

Exploring Cannabis and Its Potential in ADHD Management
Cannabis, encompassing marijuana and cannabinoid-based products including THC, its primary psychoactive component, has been promoted as a treatment for a wide range of conditions. Claims range from alleviating anxiety and sleep disturbances to managing epilepsy and cancer-related pain (1 Trusted Source
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Cannabis Use, and the Endocannabinoid System: A Scoping Review

Go to source).

Half of Adults With ADHD Have Had a Substance Use Disorder, Says Study
Half of Adults With ADHD Have Had a Substance Use Disorder, Says Study
A new research has found that 50% of adults aged 20-39 with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have had a substance use disorder (SUD) in their lifetime.
Advertisement

Investigating Cannabis for ADHD

Jennie Ryan, PhD, a nursing researcher at Thomas Jefferson University, is delving into cannabis' potential effects on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Current ADHD treatments typically include medications like Adderall and behavioral therapies, which, while effective, can have drawbacks. "Parents are often curious about cannabidiol (CBD), which lacks THC’s psychoactive effects," says Dr. Ryan. "However, we still lack sufficient scientific evidence to make solid recommendations."


Advertisement
Variations in Gene Associated With ADHD Linked to Addictive Behaviors
Variations in Gene Associated With ADHD Linked to Addictive Behaviors
Some variations in the gene LPHN3 -associated with the attention-deficit / hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in kids and adults- could favor addictive behaviors, finds a study.

Insights from Research

In a recent review, Dr. Ryan and her team analyzed existing studies to explore links between cannabis and ADHD. They specifically examined how cannabis use might influence ADHD symptoms. Their investigation also considered the body's natural cannabinoid system, known as the endocannabinoid system. This led them to question how this intrinsic system might interact with ADHD.

The researchers reviewed both clinical and preclinical studies, which suggest that cannabis impacts the endocannabinoid system in diverse ways. These effects could potentially influence attention, hyperactivity, and anxiety—key components of ADHD.

While findings are intriguing, Dr. Ryan emphasizes the need for more robust scientific studies to understand cannabis' role in ADHD management. This research could pave the way for informed therapeutic options and safer applications in the future.


Advertisement
ADHD Linked to Conduct Disorder and Alcohol and Tobacco Use in Young Teens
ADHD Linked to Conduct Disorder and Alcohol and Tobacco Use in Young Teens
ADHD and conduct disorder in young adolescents with increased alcohol and tobacco use has been linked in a study.

The Path Forward

“A relationship is there,” Dr. Ryan says. However, the picture is complicated by the sheer variety of cannabis products used, the many types of endocannabinoids and their biological pathways and the variability of ADHD presentation in people. Teasing all these factors apart, she says, “is super complicated.” In addition, cannabis researchers are hobbled by legal restrictions around marijuana.

Co-author Brooke Worster, MD, who specializes in pain management and palliative care, says she suspected the published evidence would be sparse. When that was indeed what they found, “I wasn’t super surprised,” she says. “Still, it is shocking how many holes there are. We have a lot of work ahead.”

Drs. Ryan and Worster plan to publish results from a second survey of cannabis use in adults with ADHD.

Reference:
  1. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Cannabis Use, and the Endocannabinoid System: A Scoping Review - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/dev.22540)

Source-Eurekalert
ADHD Medication Lowers Risk for Alcohol, Drug Abuse in Adolescence
ADHD Medication Lowers Risk for Alcohol, Drug Abuse in Adolescence
The medicine used to lower Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) lowered the risk for alcohol and drug abuse in adolescence and teens.

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement