Pimavanserin Reduced Symptoms of Dementia Psychosis

Up to half of the 45 million people worldwide who are living with Alzheimer's disease will experience psychotic episodes, a figure that is even higher in some other forms of dementia. Psychosis is linked to a faster deterioration in dementia, and is disturbing for the individual and carers.Currently there is no approved safe and effective treatment for these distressing symptoms associated with dementia-related psychosis. In people with dementia, widely-used antipsychotics lead to sedation, falls, and can double the speed at which brain function deteriorates.Pimavanserin works differently, by blocking a very specific nerve receptor (5HT2A) in the brain. Now, it has been found to effectively reduce symptoms of psychosis in people with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, without evidence of some of the common side effects observed with other antipsychotics.Clive Ballard, Professor of Age-Related Diseases at the University of Exeter Medical School, who co-authored the research presented at AAIC, said: "Psychosis is a common and extremely disturbing symptom which has a severe impact on the lives of people affected by dementia. We urgently need treatments that work, and I'm excited by the potential of pimavanserin to make a real difference."Source: Eurekalert