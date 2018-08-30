Physical Abilities Decline at Same Rate Among Tennis Players Regardless of Gender

Font : A- A+



Both male and female tennis players physical abilities decline at the same pace as they age, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Behavioral Ecology.

Physical Abilities Decline at Same Rate Among Tennis Players Regardless of Gender



Men and women are known to have different patterns of aging - so University of Exeter scientists was surprised to find "similar patterns of decline" among tennis professionals.



‘Similar patterns of physical decline are observed among both male and female tennis professionals as they age.’ Using data on first-serve speed and accuracy in the world's top male and female players, they found clear peaks in power (at the age of about 26) and accuracy (about 28), followed by declines in both. "We know men and women age differently, and wanted to test when these differences start to emerge," said Dr. Ruth Archer, of the University of Exeter.



"We know, for example, that women live longer than men but have poorer health later in life. And studies in other sports have suggested women's performances begins to decline earlier than men.



"However, we found remarkably similar patterns of performance decay in male and female tennis players.



"One possible explanation for this is that we studied a dataset of 'outliers' - people at the upper extreme of human capabilities. "Alternatively, selection may not lead to the evolution of differences at this age as they do later in life.



"Athletic data are rarely used to tackle such questions of biology and evolution, but tennis gives us incredibly detailed statistics on performance over time which is useful."



The researchers used data on the highest-earning 100 players from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tours.



The analyses also showed men serve faster, but less accurately, than women.



In both sexes, as power declined, accuracy tended to increase. The researchers point out that experience may also help players offset the effects of age-related deterioration.



Source: Eurekalert Men and women are known to have different patterns of aging - so University of Exeter scientists was surprised to find "similar patterns of decline" among tennis professionals.Using data on first-serve speed and accuracy in the world's top male and female players, they found clear peaks in power (at the age of about 26) and accuracy (about 28), followed by declines in both. "We know men and women age differently, and wanted to test when these differences start to emerge," said Dr. Ruth Archer, of the University of Exeter."We know, for example, that women live longer than men but have poorer health later in life. And studies in other sports have suggested women's performances begins to decline earlier than men."However, we found remarkably similar patterns of performance decay in male and female tennis players."One possible explanation for this is that we studied a dataset of 'outliers' - people at the upper extreme of human capabilities. "Alternatively, selection may not lead to the evolution of differences at this age as they do later in life."Athletic data are rarely used to tackle such questions of biology and evolution, but tennis gives us incredibly detailed statistics on performance over time which is useful."The researchers used data on the highest-earning 100 players from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tours.The analyses also showed men serve faster, but less accurately, than women.In both sexes, as power declined, accuracy tended to increase. The researchers point out that experience may also help players offset the effects of age-related deterioration.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement