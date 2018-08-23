medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Physical Therapy Reduces Emergency Department Visits For Fall Injuries

by Thilaka Ravi on  August 23, 2018 at 10:23 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Physical therapy services in emergency department (ED) can reduce future visits to the emergency department for fall and fall-related injuries among older American adults, found a new study.
Physical Therapy Reduces Emergency Department Visits For Fall Injuries
Physical Therapy Reduces Emergency Department Visits For Fall Injuries

Older adults who visit the ED for a fall are at high risk for both revisiting the ED and dying. Some estimates show that 25 percent of older adults visiting the ED for a fall returned for at least one additional fall-related visit. Fifteen percent of those older adults died within the following year.

Because so many older adults visit an ED due to falls, many experts see an opportunity for EDs to play a role in reducing future falls among older adults who are at high risk.

In a new study, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, researchers explored whether older adults who received physical therapy (PT) services while in the ED for a fall experienced fewer fall-related repeat visits to the ED.

The research team used Medicare claims data representing Medicare beneficiaries from across the country. The information examined differences in 30-day and 60-day ED repeat visit rates among older adults who visited the ED for a fall and who received PT services in the ED. The researchers compared that to older adults who did not receive PT services in the ED after a fall.

PT services in the ED can include getting information, a diagnosis, and a referral for follow-up PT care after discharge.

The researchers reviewed records for people aged 65 and over who had visited the ED for a fall, excluding people who died during the 30-day and 60-day follow up period. Receiving PT services in the ED during an initial visit for a fall was linked to a lower chance of returning to the ED for another fall within 30 and 60 days.

Geriatric care experts have previously recommended that older adults who visit the ED should be screened for high fall risk and referred, when appropriate, to physical therapists or other members of the healthcare team. In fact, previous studies have shown that when older adults follow special PT or exercise routines after a fall, they can reduce the risk of future falls.

In spite of these findings, PT assessments and referral services remain rare in the ED. Older adults who go to the ED for a fall rarely receive the kind of examination and referral for PT services they need, said the researchers.

The researchers also said that their results suggest that EDs could play an important role in lowering fall-related ED revisits. That role is primarily to connect people treated for a fall to appropriate follow-up care.

"In our sample, only 3.2 percent of older adults who had a fall-related ED visit received PT services during that visit," said the researchers.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Related Links

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function in the joints.

Delirium

Delirium

Delirium is a sudden disturbance in mental function that causes confusion and decreased awareness of one's environment. It is classified into three subtypes - hyperactive, hypoactive and mixed.

How to Stay Active as You Get Older

How to Stay Active as You Get Older

Being physically active with a healthy dose of exercise for senior citizens is one of the ways to be fit, independent and be mentally active.

Top 7 Benefits of Aquatic Therapy

Top 7 Benefits of Aquatic Therapy

Aquatic therapy, is a specialized therapy in a heated pool with waist or neck deep water. It can rehabilitate patients with chronic illness or injuries.

Leg Injuries and Disorders

Leg Injuries and Disorders

Legs are easily prone to injuries while playing sports, running or falling. These injuries affect the entire leg or may be localized to the hip, knee, ankle or foot.

Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety

Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety

Road accidents are one of the significant causes of disability, injury and death in the world. Every hour, nearly 14 lives are lost due to road accidents in India.

Women More Prone to Road Rage

Women More Prone to Road Rage

If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.

More News on:

Emergency Reiki and Pranic Healing Alarming Facts about Road Traffic Accidents Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety Women More Prone to Road Rage Leg Injuries and Disorders Physiotherapy Top 7 Benefits of Aquatic Therapy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat is used to treat Fabry disease, a rare inherited disorder in adult patients whose ...

 Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Metastatic or secondary cancer or bone mets is a cancer that has spread from a different part of ...

 Osteolysis

Osteolysis

Osteolysis refers to breaking down of bone tissue. Bone loss occurs due to resorption of bone by ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive