medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Genetics May Help Resolve Key Factors for Fracture Risk in Osteoporosis

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 30, 2018 at 4:36 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New genetic study uncovers key factors for fracture risk in osteoporosis. The findings of the study are published in the journal BMJ.
Genetics May Help Resolve Key Factors for Fracture Risk in Osteoporosis
Genetics May Help Resolve Key Factors for Fracture Risk in Osteoporosis

The largest study ever to investigate the genetics of osteoporosis and fracture risk determined that only two examined factors - bone mineral density (BMD) and muscle strength - play a potentially causal role in the risk of suffering an osteoporotic fracture, a major health problem affecting more than 9 million people worldwide every year.

Other clinical risk factors like vitamin D levels and calcium intake, historically considered to be crucial mediators of fracture, were not found to directly predispose people in the general population to fracture.

"These findings suggest that interventions aimed at increasing bone strength are more likely to prevent fractures than widespread supplementation with vitamin D," said Dr. Brent Richards, a genetic epidemiologist at the Lady Davis Institute at the Jewish General Hospital and Professor of Medicine at McGill University, and one of the senior investigators on the paper.

"Our study, the first genome-wide association study for fracture risk, has provided important insight on the biologic mechanisms leading to fracture and how to prevent it."

An international team of researchers collaborated to examine data from 185,057 cases, and 377,201 controls part of the Genetic Factors of Osteoporosis (GEFOS) Consortium, the UKBiobank Study and the 23andMe biotech company. The study was co-led by researchers from McGill University and the Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

"Our research confirms that BMD is the most important determinant of fracture risk and that prevention strategies aimed at increasing or maintaining bone density are the most likely to be successful," Dr. Richards pointed out.

"One of the most important aspects of this research is the robust evidence showing that vitamin D supplementation in the general population is unlikely to be effective for the prevention of fracture. This will encourage clinicians to focus patients on building bone density as a more effective preventive measure against fracture."

The researchers came to these conclusions by demonstrating that the genetic factors that lead to lowered vitamin D levels in the general population do not increase the risk of fracture.

Approximately 30 percent of people over the age of sixty-five take Vitamin D supplements partly because clinical guidelines for osteoporosis management and fracture prevention suggest such supplements.

However, recent large randomized controlled clinical trials have failed to confirm any benefit of vitamin D supplementation in patients without pronounced deficiency of these factors. Thus, these findings and those derived from this study highlight the need to re-assess its wide-spread use in clinical practice.

The authors do caution that patients using osteoporosis medication should not discontinue their supplements before consulting with their treating physicians.

Maintaining a healthy diet, remaining physically active, and fifteen minutes of sun exposure every day are the main pillars of a sustainable bone health. These results do also not apply to individuals with low vitamin D levels.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Related Links

Fracture

Fracture

A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.

Osteoporosis and Fracture Risk Predicted by a New Computer Algorithm

Osteoporosis and Fracture Risk Predicted by a New Computer Algorithm

Osteoporosis and fracture risk can be calculated earlier by using a new algorithm that matches genetic differences with low bone-mineral density, says study.

Fractures In Osteoporosis Can Be Reduced With Romosozumab and alendronate

Fractures In Osteoporosis Can Be Reduced With Romosozumab and alendronate

Treatment with the drug romosozumab followed by alendronate reduces the risk of fractures and decreases bone resorption.

Delayed Puberty Reduces Bone Density And Increases Risk Of Osteoporosis

Delayed Puberty Reduces Bone Density And Increases Risk Of Osteoporosis

First study to analyze the association between genetic determinants of puberty timing and measurements of bone mineral density.

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.

Colle’s Fracture

Colle’s Fracture

Colles fracture or broken wrist is a wrist fracture, which occurs within an inch of the wrist joint. Colles fracture involves the forearm bone’s distal end of the radius.

Fracture of Knee Cap

Fracture of Knee Cap

Patella fracture is a kneecap injury that needs surgical correction. Undisplaced fracture can be healed by using a brace to keep the knee immobile.

Kyphosis

Kyphosis

Kyphosis is a spinal disorder, which is derived from Greek word – 'kyphos' which means bowed or bent. Spinal curve of the backbone in the upper back causes bowing of the backbone. It also affects the lower back.

Lifestyle And Osteoporosis

Lifestyle And Osteoporosis

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefly explains about Lifestyle and Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that leads to an increased risk of fractures. The bone mass is reduced and the bones are porous, thereby resulting in weakness of the skeletal system of the body.

Rickets

Rickets

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets

More News on:

Fracture Fracture of Knee Cap Rickets Osteoporosis Lifestyle And Osteoporosis Genetics and Stem Cells Kyphosis Colle’s Fracture Fracture Neck of Femur Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual Melanoma / Fingernail Cancer

Subungual (below the nail) melanoma is a rare skin cancer that develops due to activated ...

 Cenegermin-bkbj For Neurotrophic Keratitis

Cenegermin-bkbj For Neurotrophic Keratitis

Cenegermin-bkbj eye drops are used to treat moderate or severe disease of the cornea called ...

 Stiripentol for Dravet Syndrome

Stiripentol for Dravet Syndrome

Stiripentol is used as an add-on therapy with clobazam and valproate to treat seizures associated ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive