medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Perfect Winter Skin Care Routine for Different Skin Types

by Adeline Dorcas on  November 15, 2018 at 3:04 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Winter is almost here, and it can wreak havoc on your skin by making it dry, flaky, oily and itchy. Your usual skincare regimen may not be quite enough to protect your skin from the cold weather and dry wind. So, follow these simple skin care regimen and get your skin ready for winter.
Perfect Winter Skin Care Routine for Different Skin Types
Perfect Winter Skin Care Routine for Different Skin Types

Skin tends to become very dry during Winter hence you need extra care to keep the skin moist and supple.

Mini Sood Banerjee, Brand Manager at Innisfree India, offers tips on how one should take care of different skin types in winter.

  • For Dry Skin: The skin becomes more dry in winters. In the morning start your routine with washing your face with a cream based cleanser, since foaming cleanser will make the skin drier. Use a moisturizing toner which will maintain the skin's moisturization levels. After that use a rich face cream which will give intense moisturization to your skin. Use an SPF in the last. You can also use honey as a facemask in winters since dry skin becomes flaky and starts peeling. Honey won't let the skin peel off.
  • For Oily Skin: For oily skin, it becomes easy during winters. Wash your face with a normal cleanser, use a water-based toner or clean your face with rosewater. Use a water-based moisturizer. Make sure that you moisturize your face after every time you wash your face, to maintain the balance of the oil levels, Use an SPF as the last step.
  • For Combination Skin: Combination skin tends to get dry in winters hence the demand for extra care. Use a normal facewash or cream based face wash as per your choice, tone your face and apply a thick cream for intense moisturization, apply SPF as the last step. At night also use cream before going to bed. You can use homemade packs like a mix of malai and besan pack for 10 minutes and wash off.

    Last but not the least, we tend to drink less water in winters because we turn to hot drinks. But don't forget your skin needs hydration from both inside and outside. Take some warm water with lemon that can be both refreshing and hydrating at the same time.

Anuj Mishra, Education Manager at Kiehl's India also have some inputs to share.

  • Use lukewarm water to shower and wash your face and use gentle non-stripping cleansers so that the skin barrier remains healthy.
  • Always use a gentle, alcohol-free toner so that pH of the skin remain balanced.
  • Stay hydrated by using heavier moisturizers but in case your skin breaks out very easily, or you still feel that your skin is oily, try to give hydration through lightweight serums which contain natural glycerin and Hyaluronic acids.
  • Try using more herbal products with naturally hydrating ingredients.
  • Never compromise on protecting your skin from harmful UV rays. The warm sun rays feel pleasant, but the UV rays can damage your skin a lot. Choose a sunscreen that has titanium dioxide or zinc oxide.


Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Fruits For Healthy Skin During Winter

Fruits provide hydration, glow to the skin and prevent skin dryness, lesions because of their vitamins, minerals, fiber, and phytonutrients.

Simple Tips to Beat Bad Hair Days This Winter

Winter has set in! Despite the cold weather, this is the time our hair needs to look its best. So, Beat bad hair days this winter with this simple hair care tips.

Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods

Eating healthy winter foods is necessary to derive all the essential nutrients needed by the body during the cold months. Make healthy winter food recipes using seasonal produce for hearty meals.

Your Winter Dietary Essentials

Every season calls for a food shift. The winter season shift is the best and sweetest. Oranges, amla, carrots, peas, leafy vegetables and guavas are some of the winter must haves.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Skin Care Skincare Tips Dermatomyostitis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Swine Flu

Swine Flu

The recent 2018 'swine flu' outbreak is due to a new strain of the subtype H1N1 of the Type A ...

 Body Wraps for Slimmer

Body Wraps for Slimmer

Body wraps is an all natural remedy to slenderizing & contouring your body that not just hydrate ...

 Potassium Rich Foods

Potassium Rich Foods

Eat more potassium rich foods and lower your risk for high blood pressure and kidney stones. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive