About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

People with Darker Skin Tones More Likely to Have Low Vitamin D Levels

by Adeline Dorcas on June 29, 2022 at 8:17 PM
Font : A-A+

People with Darker Skin Tones More Likely to Have Low Vitamin D Levels

People with darker skin tones are more likely to have vitamin D deficiency, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Pediatric Health Care.

Results from a University of Houston College of Nursing study indicate that 61% of otherwise healthy Black and Hispanic adolescents have low vitamin D levels, that drop even lower with age. The research fills a knowledge gap on groups of people who suffer from vitamin D deficiency.

Sunlight: An Important Source of Vitamin D

Sunlight: An Important Source of Vitamin D


Vitamin D is an essential vitamin necessary for the development of bones. Sunlight helps the body to produce vitamin D. Vitamin D deficiency results in rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults.
Advertisement


"Black and Hispanic populations have a markedly high prevalence of vitamin D deficiency and higher incidence and worse outcomes for cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, type 2 diabetes and renal disease, all of which have been linked to vitamin D levels," reports Shainy Varghese, associate professor of nursing at the UH College of Nursing, in the Journal of Pediatric Health Care. Her team examined the records of 119 ethnically diverse adolescents aged 12-18 from a suburban clinic in Southeast Texas.

The benefits of vitamin D cannot be understated. It is reported to have great impacts on strengthening the immune system, preventing certain cancers, boosting your mood, lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes and more. Research also finds that among patients who are positive for COVID-19, those with low vitamin D had more severe respiratory symptoms than those with normal levels of vitamin D.
Sunlight Exposure Guidelines Need to be Revised: Study

Sunlight Exposure Guidelines Need to be Revised: Study


Researchers say that many risk benefit calculations for solar UVR exposure must be reviewed with a revised version of the wavelength dependency for vitamin D.
Advertisement

"This paper calls attention to the need to raise awareness among clinicians regarding social determinants of health and culturally sensitive dietary practices to improve vitamin D levels and prevent long-term complications," she added.

Social determinants of health include economic stability, education and health care access, neighborhood and built environment, and social and community context - all of which are likely to impact vitamin D levels, especially among communities of color because food insecurity and lack of access to health care and health education constitute barriers to healthy nutrition.

Sunshine Vitamin

Vitamin D can is often called the "sunshine vitamin" because the body naturally produces it in response to sunshine, but absorption is more challenging for people with darker skin tones. Melanin absorbs and blocks UV light from reaching the cells that produce vitamin D.

Vitamin D Rich Foods

It can also be ingested when eating certain foods like salmon, trout, tuna, eggs and dairy products that are fortified with it. But, according to the report, as children grow older and have more autonomy, their choice of sugar-sweetened beverages may replace milk consumption, lowering their vitamin D levels further.

Varghese's team includes Julia Benoit, research assistant professor of optometry at the UH College of Optometry and Teresa McIntyre, research professor in the UH College of Nursing.

"Nurses are many times the first health care provider an adolescent may encounter, like school nurses. This study can help nurses and health care providers assess the need adolescents may have for vitamin D supplements," said Kathryn Tart, founding dean of the UH College of Nursing and Humana Endowed Dean's Chair in Nursing.

"We understand vitamin D levels are low across the board - seven out of ten U.S. children have low levels, raising their risk for various acute and chronic diseases," said Varghese. "But the relationship of ethnic diversity and vitamin D levels is understudied and limited in adolescents."

"Knowledge and understanding of the prevalence of low vitamin D levels, underlying features, and risk of low vitamin D levels among different ethnic groups are essential for primary care providers who must identify at-risk populations starting at a young age," said Varghese, who recommends adding a standardized instrument to well-child checks/annual physicals to screen the dietary habits and identify nutritional deficits to tailor dietary recommendations based on the findings.

Source: Eurekalert
Vitamin D Deficiencies Puts People

Vitamin D Deficiencies Puts People's Health At Risk


Vitamin D deficiency can lead to health problems such as osteomalacia (softening of the bones) and other chronic diseases.
Advertisement

Medical Management of Vitamin Deficiencies

Medical Management of Vitamin Deficiencies


Vitamins are essential for our body to grow and develop normally. Vitamin deficiencies are widespread. Understand the role of dietary sources in vitamin deficiency prevention.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
View all
Recommended Reading
Boils / Skin AbscessBoils / Skin Abscess
Calcium and Vitamin SupplementsCalcium and Vitamin Supplements
Pityriasis RoseaPityriasis Rosea
RicketsRickets
Vitamin B-12 Vitamin B-12
Vitamin B6Vitamin B6
Vitamin B9 Vitamin B9
Vitamin C / Ascorbic acidVitamin C / Ascorbic acid
Vitamin SupplementsVitamin Supplements
Vitamin-FVitamin-F
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements Boils / Skin Abscess Rickets Vitamin Supplements Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid Vitamin B6 Vitamin B9 Vitamin B-12 Vitamin-F Pityriasis rosea 

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Find a Hospital Accident and Trauma Care Drug Side Effects Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Sanatogen Hearing Loss Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close