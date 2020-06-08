by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 6, 2020 at 9:36 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Vitamin D Deficiencies Puts People's Health At Risk
Vitamin D deficiency can lead to health problems such as osteomalacia (softening of the bones) and other chronic diseases.

Vitamin D helps regulate the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body, which are needed to maintain bone health. Deficiencies of the vitamin has been linked to increased risks of developing hypertension, respiratory infections, cardiovascular disease and some cancers.

In the largest study of its kind, researchers from the University of Surrey, using data from the UK Biobank, investigated the vitamin D status of 6,433 South Asian people (Bangladeshi, Indian and Pakistani) aged 40-69 years old living in the UK.


Although UK Biobank data cannot be used to formally estimate the true prevalence of vitamin D deficiency in a population it provides a snapshot of the situation.

Researchers found that 20 percent of the UK Biobank South Asians had a very severe deficiency (<15nmol/L) of the vitamin, whilst 50 percent were severely deficient (<25nmol/L). It was found that people from Pakistani communities were more likely to be deficient, with median vitamin D levels of 19nmol/L, compared to levels of 24nmol/L and 26nmol/L for people from Indian and Bangladeshi backgrounds.

Lead author Dr Andrea Darling, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at the University of Surrey, said: "It is very concerning to see how vitamin D deficient the UK South Asian population are.

"Measures such as increasing vitamin D intake, through diet or supplementation, as well as increasing sunlight exposure (within safe limits) can help raise vitamin D levels. Public health interventions are needed to prevent and treat vitamin D deficiency in these communities".

The Surrey team also identified several factors which could affect vitamin D deficiency amongst the community including geographic location and BMI.

Vitamin D levels varied by geographic location, with South Asians living in Scotland having low levels (19nmol/L), as did those living in Northern England, Midlands and Wales (19-20nmol/L). London and the South East had slightly higher levels (24-25nmol/L) but deficiency was still very prevalent.

BMI was also identified as an indicator of vitamin D deficiency. Individuals who were classified as being overweight were 32 per cent more likely of being deficient and those with obesity had a 51 percent higher chance of being deficient than those who were of normal or underweight. High BMI levels were particularly prevalent amongst the Indian and Pakistani individuals. Researchers believe that a reduction in BMI of those who are overweight and obese could be beneficial in reducing levels of vitamin D deficiency.

Professor Sue Lanham-New, Head of the Department of Nutritional Science, at the University of Surrey, said: "Our findings show in our research sample, that those from Pakistani communities, aged between 40 - 59 years old, who have a high body mass index, have the highest risk of having a vitamin D deficiency. This puts them at increased risk of developing non-communicable diseases such as some cancers and compromises their skeletal health. The identification of those most vulnerable to vitamin D deficiency will hopefully lead to targeted public health campaigns to address this issue."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Pycnodysostosis (Genetic Lysosomal Storage Disorder of the Bones)
Pycnodysostosis is a rare genetic - lysosomal storage disorder of the bones that causes abnormal bone growth resulting in thickened dense bone and bone deformity.
READ MORE
Lifestyle And Osteoporosis
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefly explains about Lifestyle and Osteoporosis
READ MORE
Osteogenesis Imperfecta
Encyclopedia section of Medindia gives general info about Osteogenesis Imperfecta
READ MORE
Broken Nose (Nasal Fracture)
Nasal fracture is a break in the bones and/or the cartilages of the nose. They may be accompanied by displacement of the broken part.
READ MORE
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements
Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.
READ MORE
Dandy Walker Syndrome
Dandy-Walker syndrome is a brain malformation with symptoms of increased intracranial pressure like vomiting, convulsive seizures, unsteadiness and lack of muscle coordination.
READ MORE
Rickets
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets
READ MORE
Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health
Micronutrient and antioxidant deficiencies are most common and go unnoticed. They are the root cause of most lifestyle related diseases.
READ MORE
Vitamin B-12
Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.
READ MORE
Vitamin B6
Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp
READ MORE
Vitamin B9
Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail
READ MORE
Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid
Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail
READ MORE
Vitamin Supplements
Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.
READ MORE
Vitamin-F
Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin SupplementsRicketsVitamin SupplementsVitamin C / Ascorbic acidVitamin B6Vitamin B9Vitamin B-12Vitamin-FDandy Walker SyndromeUndetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health