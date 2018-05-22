medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

PCSK9 Inhibitors for Lowering Cholesterol May Reduce Heart Disease Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 22, 2018 at 6:54 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

PCSK9 inhibitors can effectively reduce lipoprotein(a) levels and lower the risk of heart disease, reports a new study.
PCSK9 Inhibitors for Lowering Cholesterol May Reduce Heart Disease Risk
PCSK9 Inhibitors for Lowering Cholesterol May Reduce Heart Disease Risk

Lipoprotein(a) is a variant of LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, and large amounts of data have shown that higher lipoprotein(a) levels are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events.

Atherosclerosis patients with higher baseline lipoprotein(a) levels have a 26 percent greater risk of coronary death from heart attack than patients with the lowest lipoprotein(a) levels. To date, there have been limited therapies available that can effectively reduce lipoprotein(a) levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.

In the latest analysis from the FOURIER (Further Cardiovascular Outcomes Research With PCSK9 Inhibition in Subjects With Elevated Risk) trial, researchers found that PCSK9 inhibitors reduced lipoprotein(a) levels and that patients starting with higher Lp(a) levels appeared to derive greater absolute benefit from taking PSCK9 inhibitors. Their results were reported at the 86th Annual Congress of the European Atherosclerosis Society.

"In addition to its effects for reducing LDL cholesterol, PCSK9 inhibition may emerge as an important option for patients with elevated lipoprotein(a) concentration," said first author Michelle L. O'Donoghue, MD, of the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital. "We have identified a therapy, evolocumab treatment, that effectively reduces lipoprotein(a) concentration."

The FOURIER trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, which evaluated adding evolocumab to the treatment regimen in over 27,000 patients with high LDL cholesterol levels.

Evolocumab was found to significantly reduce Lp(a) levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular events. Patients with the higher baseline lipoprotein(a) levels benefited the most from evolocumab treatment, with a 24 percent decrease in the risk of heart attack, stroke or cardiovascular death. Patients with lower baseline lipoprotein(a) levels had a 15 percent reduction in risk with evolocumab treatment.

"PSCK9 inhibitors may help us achieve a dual goal in treating cardiovascular patients: We might be able to reduce both LDL cholesterol levels and lipoprotein(a) levels with this treatment," said O'Donoghue. "This treatment was particularly effective for patients with higher Lp(a) levels, as these patients derived a greater absolute reduction in risk after evolocumab treatment."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Coronary Heart Disease

Coronary Heart Disease

In coronary heart disease, blood is unable to flow through blocked arteries. The main symptom is chest pain or angina. Treatment is with medications or surgery.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

PCSK9 Inhibitors Do Not Increase Short-term Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

PCSK9 Inhibitors Do Not Increase Short-term Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

PCSK9 inhibitors are novel drugs used to control the levels of LDL cholesterol. A new study found that PCSK9 does not increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Evolocumab Drug is Not Associated with Decline in Memory Function

Evolocumab Drug is Not Associated with Decline in Memory Function

Evolocumab that belongs to a new class of cholesterol lowering drug PCSK9 inhibitors is not associated with a decline in memory or cognitive function, reveals study.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

High Cholesterol

High Cholesterol

Cholesterol, a type of fat helps in cell functioning. High cholesterol levels or hypercholesterolemia in blood can pose a threat to life.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

More News on:

Cholesterol High Cholesterol Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Liposuction 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine Levin (KLS) or sleeping beauty syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that primarly ...

 Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

LADA or Latent Autoimmune Diabetes of Adulthood is a form of type 1 autoimmune diabetes that can be ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Sleep paralysis is a condition where one feels unable to move (paralysis) or speak either when ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...