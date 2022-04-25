About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Patients Hospitalized With Omicron Face Similar Risks to Those With Delta: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on April 25, 2022 at 11:02 PM
Font : A-A+

Patients Hospitalized With Omicron Face Similar Risks to Those With Delta: Study

Patients hospitalized with the variants of Omicron or Delta of COVID-19 required similar levels of respiratory support and intensive care, according to a new Johns Hopkins study.

"It is a common belief that the omicron variant is less severe than previous variants," says Heba Mostafa, M.B.B.Ch., Ph.D., the study's lead author and assistant professor of pathology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. "We wanted to put that to the test and see whether clinical outcomes and viral loads actually differed between delta and omicron infections."

Advertisement


The research team collected clinical specimens from over 2,000 patients who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, then determined which variant each patient had been infected with. Next, they measured viral load — the amount of the virus found in each patient's body. Finally, they obtained each patient's clinical outcome for comparison.

The study found that patients with omicron were less likely than patients with delta to require hospitalization, regardless of vaccination status. Only 3% of patients with omicron were admitted to the hospital, compared with 13.8% of patients with delta.
Advertisement

The study also found that patients with omicron who required hospitalization showed a similar need for supplemental oxygen and intensive care as hospitalized patients with delta. For patients with omicron admitted to the hospital, 67.6% required supplemental oxygen and 17.6% were taken to the intensive care unit (ICU). Similarly, 73% of patients hospitalized with delta needed supplemental oxygen, and 25.4% required ICU-level care.

The study found no significant differences in viral loads between patients with omicron and those with delta, regardless of vaccination status.

Mostafa says the research shows it is imperative for people to take omicron and potential future variants seriously.

"It's true that patients with omicron were significantly less likely to be admitted to the hospital than patients with delta," says Mostafa. "But omicron patients who did need hospitalization faced a risk of severe disease comparable to those hospitalized with delta. For many people, it is not a mild infection at all.

"With this analysis, we integrated the decoding of the virus's genetic material with lab and clinical data in real time," continues Mostafa. "This approach has been — and will continue to be — hugely valuable in understanding potential outcomes of newly evolving variants."

The data used in the study was taken from patients who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 between the last week of November 2021 and the end of December 2021. By the end of this period, omicron had replaced delta as the dominant variant, constituting 95% of the circulating virus lineages.

The study was published in the May 2022 issue of eBioMedicine.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Malaria Day 2022 —
World Malaria Day 2022 — "Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives"
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Awareness Month 2022 —
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Awareness Month 2022 — "Get Yourself Tested"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Nervous Tic Neck Cracking Omicron Variant of COVID-19 

Recommended Reading
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and ......
New Versions of Omicron BA.2 Variant Found
New Versions of Omicron BA.2 Variant Found
New sublineages are spreading 25% faster than BA.2 and are increasing Covid-19 cases and ......
Spanish Woman Infected With Omicron Just 20 Days After Delta
Spanish Woman Infected With Omicron Just 20 Days After Delta
Fully vaccinated 31-year-old Spanish woman tested positive for Omicron in just 20 days after having ...
New Omicron Sublineages Detected in South Africa
New Omicron Sublineages Detected in South Africa
Omicron sublineages BA.4 and BA.5 exist in South Africa, confirmed sources. Mohale said the BA.4 ......
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Nervous Tic
Nervous Tic
Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affe...

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator Color Blindness Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Drug Side Effects Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Indian Medical Journals Accident and Trauma Care Daily Calorie Requirements Find a Hospital

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR