About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Spanish Woman Infected With Omicron Just 20 Days After Delta

by Hannah Joy on April 22, 2022 at 4:21 PM
Font : A-A+

Spanish Woman Infected With Omicron Just 20 Days After Delta

A 31-year-old Spanish woman who was tested positive for COVID-19 twice within three weeks, reveal researchers.

The case report being presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal.

Advertisement


The 20-day gap between infections is the shortest known.

The woman, a healthcare worker, first tested positive on December 20 2021, in a PCR test during staff screening at her place of work.

She was fully vaccinated and had received a booster shot 12 days earlier.
Advertisement

The patient, who didn't develop any symptoms, self-isolated for ten days before returning to work.

On January 10, 2022, just 20 days after first testing positive, she developed a cough, and fever and felt generally unwell and did another PCR test. This was also positive.

Whole-genome sequencing showed that patient had been infected by two different strains of SARS-CoV-2. Their first infection, in December, was with the Delta variant. The second, in January, was with the Omicron variant.

The Omicron variant had been identified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization just over a month earlier, on November 26, 2021.

The strain, which went on to become the dominant variant worldwide, is much more infectious than Delta and can evade immunity from past infections and from vaccination.

Dr. Gemma Recio, of Institut Català de Salut, Tarragona, Spain, one of the study's authors, says: "This case highlights the potential of the Omicron variant to evade the previous immunity acquired either from natural infection with other variants or from vaccines."

"In other words, people who have had COVID-19 cannot assume they are protected against reinfection, even if they have been fully vaccinated."

"Nevertheless, both previous infection with other variants and vaccination do seem to partially protect against severe disease and hospitalization in those with Omicron."

"This case also underscores the need to carry out genomic surveillance of viruses in infections in those who are fully vaccinated and in reinfections. Such monitoring will help detect variants with the ability to partially evade the immune response."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How Sports Helps Improve Employee's Mental Health and Productivity?
How Sports Helps Improve Employee's Mental Health and Productivity?
Mediterranean Diet May Ease Preeclampsia Risk in Pregnant Women
Mediterranean Diet May Ease Preeclampsia Risk in Pregnant Women
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
Obesity Puts You at a Higher Risk for Endometrial (Womb) Cancer
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Omicron Variant of COVID-19 

Recommended Reading
Heart Defects can Raise Differences in COVID-19 Severity
Heart Defects can Raise Differences in COVID-19 Severity
People with heart defects who contracted COVID-19 were more likely to require treatment in the ......
Trials Likely to Resume After Interruption Due to COVID-19
Trials Likely to Resume After Interruption Due to COVID-19
The majority of clinical trial disruptions are mainly due to the suspension of enrollment of ......
First Instance of Animal-to-Human Transmission of COVID Reported
First Instance of Animal-to-Human Transmission of COVID Reported
The cluster, which previously included just three cases, represents the first known instance of ......
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enh...

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions Indian Medical Journals Accident and Trauma Care Blood - Sugar Chart Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Noscaphene (Noscapine) Hearing Loss Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator Find a Doctor

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR