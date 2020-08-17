by Ramya Rachamanti on  August 17, 2020 at 8:48 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Trials Likely to Resume After Interruption Due to COVID-19
COVID-19 disrupted clinical trials with suspended enrollment more likely to begin soon. The number of total interrupted trials has begun to decrease since June, however, only trials that suspended enrollment have been on a downward trajectory, according to GlobalData.

Brooke Wilson, Associate Director, Trials Intelligence at GlobalData, comments, "Trials that had already initiated enrollment before the pandemic - having already chosen sites and investigators but had to suspend due to COVID-19 - are having more success picking up where they left off, as long as enrollment wasn't impacted."

Empowering Better Health

The majority of trial disruptions are currently due to the suspension of enrollment, followed by slow enrollment, and delayed initiation. Trials that delayed initiation have remained steady, while those that have been impacted by slow enrollment have continued to increase.


Wilson continues, "Within the category of trials currently affected by slow enrollment, one-tenth are specifically due to the availability of sites and investigators. Many hospitals that serve as trial sites were inundated with COVID-19 patients and may still not be available.

For that same reason, many investigators may be repurposed to COVID-19 drug discovery trials or treating COVID-19 patients, or the activation of sites for non-COVID-19 trials is being deprioritised."

As the number of trials that have been impacted by slow enrollment has increased by 13.9 per cent, this seems to continue to be an issue. Trials that have delayed initiation altogether have also increased by 10 per cent compared to last month.

Wilson concludes, "Besides the issue just mentioned, there is also a high risk to subjects in a clinical trial who have a serious chronic or acute condition that affects their immune system, giving them a greater chance of contracting COVID-19 and making them not willing to enroll in a clinical trial."



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Neck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake