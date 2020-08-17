Trials Likely to Resume After Interruption Due to COVID-19

Wilson continues, "Within the category of trials currently affected by slow enrollment, one-tenth are specifically due to the availability of sites and investigators. Many hospitals that serve as trial sites were inundated with COVID-19 patients and may still not be available.For that same reason, many investigators may be repurposed to COVID-19 drug discovery trials or treating COVID-19 patients, or the activation of sites for non-COVID-19 trials is being deprioritised."As the number of trials that have been impacted by slow enrollment has increased by 13.9 per cent, this seems to continue to be an issue. Trials that have delayed initiation altogether have also increased by 10 per cent compared to last month.Wilson concludes, "Besides the issue just mentioned, there is also a high risk to subjects in a clinical trial who have a serious chronic or acute condition that affects their immune system, giving them a greater chance of contracting COVID-19 and making them not willing to enroll in a clinical trial."Source: Medindia