Parenting Influences the Weight of First and Second-born Children

To explore this view, a new study enrolled 117 first-born infants enrolled in a randomized controlled trial and their second-born siblings enrolled in an observation-only ancillary study.The responsive parenting curriculum for first-born children included guidance on feeding, sleep, interactive play, and emotion regulation. The control curriculum focused on safety. Anthropometrics were measured in both siblings at age 3, 16, 28, and 52 weeks.Researchers discovered thatThe linear and quadratic growth rates for BMI for first-born and second-born cohorts were similar, but second-born children had a greater average BMI at 1 year of age. There was no difference between first-born and second-born children in birth weight or sex distribution.These findings are promising because they suggest thatThis study supports the idea that the transition to parenthood is a golden window of opportunity for supporting new parents.During this time, interventionists can shape parenting practices and styles, parent-child dynamics, and the home environments in ways that support parents as they adjust to life with a new baby and promote healthy outcomes for babies.This study also adds to this idea by illustrating this early support provides continued benefits as additional children are welcomed into the family.Source: Medindia