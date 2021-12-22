Good Virus Helps Researchers Slow Progression of Eye Disorders

Advertisement

The project focuses on genetic mutations that affect specific photoreceptors in the eye, called L- and M-cones."When you lose your L and M-cones, basically you lose visual acuity; you lose your ability to read; you lose your color vision," Deng said. "It severely, severely affects your daily function."Deng and her colleagues will use mouse models they have genetically modified to lose their L- and M-cones in a way that mimics the experience of humans who inherit this mutation.They will analyze—on a molecular level—the unique mechanisms that underlie the disease.They'll take advantage of AAV's "Trojan horse" ability to sneak into the nucleus of a photoreceptor and either replace its missing protein or rout a troublesome mutation while installing healthy DNA in its place."We are also interested in delaying the degeneration," Deng said. "Some patients gradually lose vision. So, if you could delay their photoreceptor cell degeneration for 5 to 10 years, this also could give them an expanded window of treatment. This is especially important for children to buy time until we identify a treatment to reverse it."Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Eye Institute of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number 7R01EY030056-03. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of NIH.Source: Eurekalert