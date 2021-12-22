About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Good Virus Helps Researchers Slow Progression of Eye Disorders

by Colleen Fleiss on December 22, 2021 at 8:41 PM
Scientists are analyzing engineered adeno-associated virus (AAV), the benign virus, to compensate for the missing protein that causes vision problems. The findings are carried out by West Virginia University School of Medicine researchers.

"Eighty-five percent of Americans are seropositive for AAV. However, the virus has never been associated with any pathological effect," said Wen Tao Deng—an assistant professor in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences—who is leading the effort. "We engineered the virus to use it as a vehicle to deliver the genes we are interested in. We use it as a tool to actually benefit us. So, this is a good virus."

The National Eye Institute has awarded the five-year project $1.9 million.

The project focuses on genetic mutations that affect specific photoreceptors in the eye, called L- and M-cones.

"When you lose your L and M-cones, basically you lose visual acuity; you lose your ability to read; you lose your color vision," Deng said. "It severely, severely affects your daily function."
Deng and her colleagues will use mouse models they have genetically modified to lose their L- and M-cones in a way that mimics the experience of humans who inherit this mutation.

They will analyze—on a molecular level—the unique mechanisms that underlie the disease.

They'll take advantage of AAV's "Trojan horse" ability to sneak into the nucleus of a photoreceptor and either replace its missing protein or rout a troublesome mutation while installing healthy DNA in its place.

"We are also interested in delaying the degeneration," Deng said. "Some patients gradually lose vision. So, if you could delay their photoreceptor cell degeneration for 5 to 10 years, this also could give them an expanded window of treatment. This is especially important for children to buy time until we identify a treatment to reverse it."

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Eye Institute of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number 7R01EY030056-03. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of NIH.

Source: Eurekalert
Coffee May Stimulate Your Bowel with an Urge to Defecate
Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods
Holiday Season May Be A Burden To Heart Health
