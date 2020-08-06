by Colleen Fleiss on  June 8, 2020 at 6:36 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Pancreatic Cancer Metastasis: New Findings
Two druggable targets that were found to interact with protein Slug, hold promise as treatments that may stop pancreatic cancer spread, stated study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.

"Pancreatic cancer cells are notorious for their ability to escape from a tumor. Even when pancreatic cancer is caught early, tumor cells are already found circulating throughout the body," says Cosimo Commisso, Ph.D., an associate professor in Sanford Burnham Prebys' NCI-designated Cancer Center and senior study author. "Our study suggests that we may be able to create treatments that stop pancreatic cancer cells from untethering in the first place, which could reduce metastasis and help more people survive this deadly cancer."

Stopping the migration of hungry cancer cells


Pancreatic cancer cells, like all cancer cells, grow rapidly and quickly deplete the nutrients in their surrounding environment. To meet their energy needs, tumor cells boost metabolic pathways that normal cells don't use. Commisso is working to understand how pancreatic cancer cells respond to nutrient deprivation--focusing on the most commonly depleted nutrient, glutamine--with the goal of finding treatments that stop the growth of cancer cells without harming healthy cells.

In the study, the scientists used a mouse model of pancreatic cancer to show that, in response to glutamine deficiency, a protein called Slug drives metastasis by activating the epithelial-mesenchymal transition, or EMT--the process cells use to free themselves from tightly packed tissue. Inhibiting Slug reduced the cancer's ability to spread--demonstrated by a reduction in the number and size of secondary lung tumors. The scientists also established that patient samples with higher levels of Slug were linked to a poor prognosis--further indicating that blocking the protein may be beneficial.

"The field of pancreatic cancer research is still working to understand the role of EMT in metastasis. Our study shows that glutamine deficiency indeed activates EMT, through Slug, to allow pancreatic cancer cells to escape and look for nutrient-rich grounds," says Maria Victoria Recouvreux, Ph.D., a staff scientist in the Commisso lab at Sanford Burnham Prebys and the first author of the study. "In addition to revealing new therapeutic avenues that may halt pancreatic cancer metastasis, these findings might also apply to other tumors that rapidly consume glutamine, including lung and colon cancers."

Because Slug is considered "undruggable" due to inherent biological properties, the scientists continued to search for proteins that interact with Slug and could be targeted with a drug. Their research identified two promising targets: ERK and eIF2 alpha. ERK inhibitors are currently under evaluation in clinical trials for pancreatic and other cancers; and an eIF2 alpha inhibitor has completed animal testing.

New hope for a deadly cancer

For unknown reasons, pancreatic cancer is on the rise and predicted to become the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S.

Now that the researchers have established the important role of Slug in driving metastatic pancreatic cancer, they plan to expand their research to determine Slug's role in pancreatic cancer overall, including impact on disease aggressiveness and survival.

"To make progress in the fight against pancreatic cancer, it is critical that we have a strong scientific understanding of what is driving the tumor's growth and metastasis," says Lynn Matrisian, Ph.D., chief science officer at the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), who wasn't involved in the study. "Today's findings reveal new insights into how pancreatic cancer metastasizes, providing both hope and important new directions for research that might be able to help more people survive the world's toughest cancer."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.
READ MORE
Quiz on Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed at a late stage and can be fatal. Test your knowledge on pancreatic cancer by taking this ...
READ MORE
Blood Test may Help Doctors Detect Pancreatic Cancer Early
A blood test known as liquid biopsy may detect the most common form of pancreatic cancer accurately.
READ MORE
New Combination Found to be Safe in Pancreatic Cancer
New peptide antagonist, given along with a PD-1 inhibitor is found to be safe and well-tolerated in patients with advanced, refractory pancreatic and rectal cancer.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.
READ MORE
Pancreas Transplantation
Pancreas transplant is a surgical procedure involving the replacement of a dysfunctional pancreas in a person with Type 1 or insulin-dependent diabetes.
READ MORE
Pancreatitis
Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Pancreatic CancerCancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtPancreatitisCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantWhipple´s Surgical ProcedurePancreas Transplantation