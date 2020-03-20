by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 20, 2020 at 4:09 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Combination Found to be Safe in Pancreatic Cancer
New drug combination containing peptide antagonist and PD-1 inhibitor is found to be safe and well-tolerated in patients with advanced, refractory pancreatic and rectal cancer.

The highest dose tested had a good safety profile and was recommended for use in future patient trials, as reported in Journal of Pancreatic Cancer, a peer-reviewed open access publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

"Safety and Pharmacokinetics of CXCR4 Peptide Antagonist, LY2510924, in Combination with Durvalumab in Advanced Refractory Solid Tumors" was coauthored by Mark O'Hara, MD, Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania, and colleagues from University of Colorado School of Medicine, The University of Chicago Medicine, Eli Lilly and Company, Astra Zeneca, and Washington University Medical School in St. Louis.


The purpose of this open label phase 1a study was to determine the maximum tolerated dose, safety, and tolerability of LY2510924, a CXCR4 peptide antagonist with proven, significant antitumor activity in preclinical studies, given in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor durvalumab. The study patients had advanced pancreatic or rectal cancer that did not respond to other treatment.

Patients received 20, 30, or 40 mg of LY2510924 daily together with 1500 mg of durvalumab on day 1 of each 28-day cycle.

No adverse events resulted in death or the need to discontinue treatment with any of the three doses, leading to the conclusion that the highest dose of LY2510924, 40 mg, daily is safe and well-tolerated and should be used in the next phase of studies. The researchers also reported that a best response of stable disease was seen in 44% of patients in the trial.

Journal of Pancreatic Cancer Editor-in-Chief Charles J. Yeo, MD, Department of Surgery, Thomas Jefferson University, states: "The Journal was pleased to publish this phase 1 study using a CXCR4 peptide antagonist with a PD-1 inhibitor in eight patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. The combination yielded tolerable side effects and some patients showing a certain degree of disease stability."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.
READ MORE
Pancreas Transplantation
Pancreas transplant is a surgical procedure involving the replacement of a dysfunctional pancreas in a person with Type 1 or insulin-dependent diabetes.
READ MORE
Pancreatitis
Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Pancreatic CancerCancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtPancreatitisCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantWhipple´s Surgical ProcedurePancreas Transplantation