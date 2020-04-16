by Adeline Dorcas on  April 16, 2020 at 9:49 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Blood Test may Help Doctors Detect Pancreatic Cancer Early
Pancreatic cancer can be identified accurately using a test known as liquid biopsy, reports a new study.

A blood test may be able to detect the most common form of pancreatic cancer while it is still in its early stages while also helping doctors accurately stage a patient's disease and guide them to the appropriate treatment.

A multidisciplinary study from the University of Pennsylvania found the test - known as a liquid biopsy - was more accurate at detecting disease in a blinded study than any other known biomarker alone, and was also more accurate at staging disease than imaging is capable of alone. The team, which includes researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine, the Abramson Cancer Center, and the School of Engineering and Applied Science, published their findings in Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.


Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), the most common form of pancreatic cancer, is the third leading cause of cancer deaths. The overall five-year survival rate is just nine percent, and most patients live less than one year following their diagnosis. One of the biggest challenges is catching the disease before it has progressed or spread. If the disease is caught early, patients may be candidates for surgery to remove the cancer, which can be curative. For locally advanced patients - meaning patients whose cancer has not spread beyond the pancreas but who are not candidates for surgery based on the size or location of the tumor - treatment involves three months of systemic therapy like chemo or radiation, then reassessing to see if surgery is an option. For patients whose disease has spread, there are currently no curative treatment options.

"Right now, the majority of patients who are diagnosed already have metastatic disease, so there is a critical need for a test that can not only detect the disease earlier but also accurately tell us who might be at a point where we can direct them to a potentially curative treatment," said the study's co-senior author Erica L. Carpenter, MBA, PhD, director of the Liquid Biopsy Laboratory and a research assistant professor of Medicine. The study's other co-senior author is David Issadore, PhD, an associate professor of Bioengineering and Electrical and Systems Engineering.

Researchers in this study developed a blood test to screen for a panel of biomarkers instead of just one biomarker on its own. These markers include carbohydrate antigen 19-9 (CA19-9) and KRAS mutational burden, which are known to be associated with PDAC. In a blinded test group of 47 patients (20 with PDAC, 27 who were cancer free), the test was 92 percent accurate in its ability to detect disease, which outperforms the best known biomarker, CA19-9 (89 percent), alone.

The researchers then used samples from the 25 patients who imaging showed did not have metastatic disease. The Penn test was 84 percent accurate in determining disease staging, which is significantly higher than imaging alone (64 percent).

While the test still needs to be validated in a larger cohort, researchers say they are excited by the promise of what it could potentially mean for a patient population in need of this kind of advancement.

"If validated, this test could not only provide a key tool for at-risk patients, but also a monitoring tool for patients with certain known risk factors like BRCA mutations," Carpenter said.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

New Drug Shows Promising Initial Results in Pancreatic Cancer
An early clinical trial at U-M finds a Wee1 inhibitor combined with radiation and gemcitabine is safe and potentially effective against pancreatic cancer.
READ MORE
New Drug for Treating Ovarian, Pancreatic Cancers Developed
Cancer scientists at Houston Methodist and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have been vigilant about looking for more effective late-stage treatments for cancers and finally found one.
READ MORE
Tumors in Pancreatic Cancer Could Shrink From CD40 Combination Therapy
A new combination of immunotherapy and chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer caused tumors to shrink in the majority of evaluable patients.
READ MORE
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.
READ MORE
Pancreatitis
Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

More News on:

Pancreatic CancerThalassemiaCancer and HomeopathyUndescended TesticlesCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtVaricocelePancreatitisQuiz on Depression