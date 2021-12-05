by Hannah Joy on  May 12, 2021 at 3:41 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

OYO App Shows Covid Vax Status of Hotel Staff
Oyo is launching an industry-first feature called VaccinAid and consumers will now be able to know the vaccination state of the staff of its partner hotels.

Noting that vaccination is the most important tool to fight Covid-19 and get back to normalcy, a statement by the company said that it has rolled out 'VaccinAid', a vaccine visibility initiative to drive awareness and social reinforcement among small and medium hotels and homes to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

In a tweet, Founder and CEO of OYO, Ritesh Agarwal said: "Vaccination is the most important intervention against COVID-19. We are launching an industry-first feature, VaccinAid, to show self-reported vaccination status of hotel staff across OYOs."


As per OYO's internal consumer survey, 87 per cent respondents said they would prefer hotels with vaccinated staff. With VaccinAid, as a part of the booking journey, users on the OYO app will have visibility on hotels and homes with vaccinated staff, either with the first dose or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Abhinav Sinha, Global COO & Chief Product Officer, OYO said, "This initiative is crucial to aid the recovery of impacted industries across the board, specifically for travel due to pandemic-led restrictions and the worry of stepping out.

"With mass vaccination drives taking place across the country, self-declared vaccine visibility on the app is a simple yet powerful intervention to reinforce trust among consumers. This is also our small way of promoting the larger cause of vaccination among our customer base as well as with our hotel partners and their staff," Sinha said.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients