OYO App Shows Covid Vax Status of Hotel Staff

Oyo is launching an industry-first feature called VaccinAid and consumers will now be able to know the vaccination state of the staff of its partner hotels.



Noting that vaccination is the most important tool to fight Covid-19 and get back to normalcy, a statement by the company said that it has rolled out 'VaccinAid', a vaccine visibility initiative to drive awareness and social reinforcement among small and medium hotels and homes to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

‘VaccinAid feature introduced by the OYO company helps show self-reported vaccination status of hotel staff across OYOs. This initiative aids in the recovery of impacted industries across the board.’





Abhinav Sinha, Global COO & Chief Product Officer, OYO said, "This initiative is crucial to aid the recovery of impacted industries across the board, specifically for travel due to pandemic-led restrictions and the worry of stepping out.



"With mass vaccination drives taking place across the country, self-declared vaccine visibility on the app is a simple yet powerful intervention to reinforce trust among consumers. This is also our small way of promoting the larger cause of vaccination among our customer base as well as with our hotel partners and their staff," Sinha said.







In a tweet, Founder and CEO of OYO, Ritesh Agarwal said: "Vaccination is the most important intervention against COVID-19. We are launching an industry-first feature, VaccinAid, to show self-reported vaccination status of hotel staff across OYOs."