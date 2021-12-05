Color of Your Drink Affects Your Exercise Performance

‘Pink color artificially sweetened drink enhanced the perception of sweetness, feelings of pleasure, self-selected running speed and distance covered during a run.’

During the study participants were asked to run on a treadmill for 30 minutes at a self-selected speed ensuring their rate of exertion remained consistent. Throughout the exercise they rinsed their mouths with either a pink artificially sweetened drink that was low in calories or a clear drink which was also artificially sweetened and low in calories.Both drinks were exactly the same and only differed in appearance - the researchers added food dye to the pink drink to change the color.The researchers chose pink as it is associated with perceived sweetness and therefore increases expectations of sugar and carbohydrate intake.Previous studies have also shown that rinsing the mouth with carbohydrates can improve exercise performance by reducing the perceived intensity of the exercise, so the researchers wanted to assess whether rinsing with a pink drink that had no carbohydrate stimulus could elicit similar benefits through a potential placebo effect.The results show that the participants ran an average 212 meters further with the pink drink while their mean speed during the exercise test also increased by 4.4 percent. Feelings of pleasure were also enhanced meaning participants found running more enjoyable.Future exploratory research is necessary to find out whether the proposed placebo effect causes a similar activation to the reward areas of the brain that are commonly reported when rinsing the mouth with carbohydrates.Talking about the study, Dr Sanjoy Deb, corresponding author on the paper from the University of Westminster, said:Source: Eurekalert