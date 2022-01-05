Over 60% in 12-14 Age Group Got the First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose: Study

In India, over 16% of youth between 12 to 14 have been administered the first COVID vaccine dose.



Since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age group, over 2.86 crore adolescents have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine, as per the Health Ministry report on Saturday.

‘Congratulating the youngsters on this occasion, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted: "Over 60 per cent of youngsters between the 12 to 14 age group have received the 1st dose of Covid vaccine. Congratulations to all my young friends who got vaccinated. We all are proud of you. Let's continue this momentum!"’