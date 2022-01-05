Over 60% in 12-14 Age Group Got the First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose: Study

In India, over 16% of youth between 12 to 14 have been administered the first COVID vaccine dose.
Since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age group, over 2.86 crore adolescents have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine, as per the Health Ministry report on Saturday.
A total of 65,99,218 second dose of vaccines have been administered to the individuals in this age bracket so far.
COVID-19 Vaccination In IndiaCovid-19 vaccination drive for the age group of 12-14 years was started on March 16. Similarly, the Covid-19 precaution dose administration for age group of 18-59 years also started from April 10.
In the age group of 15-18 years, 5,84,25,991 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 4,22,40,428 second doses, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. on Saturday.
Source: IANS