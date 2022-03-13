About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
COVID-19 Vaccination: India's Coverage Crosses 180 Crore Milestone

by Colleen Fleiss on March 13, 2022 at 12:56 PM
COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India has crossed the 180 crore landmark.

Congratulated the nation on achieving the vaccination landmark, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted: "Crossed 180 cr vaccination Doses! Powered by spirit of Jan-Bhagidari, the world's largest vaccination drive is touching new heights under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership. Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated."

More than 2.12 crore precautionary doses have been administered to the identified categories of healthcare/frontline workers and senior citizens so far, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, India continues to report a declining trend of fresh Covid cases. A total of 3,614 new cases and 89 Covid related deaths were reported on Saturday morning. The active Covid caseload presently stands at 40,559, as per the ministry report.

Source: IANS
