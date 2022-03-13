COVID-19 Vaccination: India's Coverage Crosses 180 Crore Milestone

COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India has crossed the 180 crore landmark.
Congratulated the nation on achieving the vaccination landmark, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted: "Crossed 180 cr vaccination Doses! Powered by spirit of Jan-Bhagidari, the world's largest vaccination drive is touching new heights under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership. Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated."
More than 2.12 crore precautionary doses have been administered to the identified categories of healthcare/frontline workers and senior citizens so far, the ministry said.
Source: IANS