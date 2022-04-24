About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Tamil Nadu to Hold Mega COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

by Colleen Fleiss on April 24, 2022 at 11:02 PM
On May 8, 2022, the Tamil Nadu Health Department will conduct a mega COVID-19 vaccination drive which will be held at 1 lakh centers across the state.

While speaking to IANS, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian said: "With a slight hike in Covid-19 cases and a debate going on the possibility of a fourth wave, the only solution is to inoculate ourselves. There are 43 lakh people in Tamil Nadu who are yet to take even the first dose of the vaccine and 1.3 crore people are eligible for the second dose of the vaccine.

"Vaccination has proved that it can reduce hospitalization and deaths and I urge the people of the state to vaccinate themselves as early as possible."

The mega drive will commence at 7 a.m., the Minister said, adding that it will continue for 12 hours at a stretch.

Subramanian noted that the latest initiative would reduce the the vaccination gap.
The statement also said that only 46 per cent of frontline workers and 64 per cent of healthcare providers have taken both doses of the vaccine.

"The frontline workers and health care providers along with senior citizens are vulnerable to the disease and all of them should immediately take both the doses of the vaccine," the Minister told IANS.

Source: IANS
