Opioid Epidemic Leads to Increase in Organ Donors in the USA

by Iswarya on  September 21, 2018 at 5:08 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
New study finds that overdose deaths are increasing the number of organ donors in the USA. Due to the opioid epidemic, overdose deaths continue to grow rapidly in Wisconsin and across the nation. The death of these victims is saving the lives of others.
Approximately 115,000 people linger on a list for weeks, months, some even for years waiting for an organ. But hope is not all gone, as health officials report that the number of deceased organ donors is on the rise.

According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, record-breaking deceased organ donors topped 10,000 in the year 2017, and in Wisconsin 234 deceased organ donors were recorded in 2017.

But have you wondered where is the rise coming from?

One study states that opioid overdose deaths could be the reason. The study published in the Journal of Annals of Internal Medicine showed that donors of drug overdose death accounted for 1.1 percent of donors in 2000 and 13.4 percent in 2017.

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire's Critical Care Unit has not witnessed an overdose death, but it does emphasize the significance of listing yourself as a donor. The hospital also says that overdose victims or not, there are various screening steps to guarantee the safe viability of the organ.

Health officials say one of the essential things you can do is discuss with family members regarding organ donation so you can honor their wishes.

Source: Medindia

