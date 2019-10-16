medindia

One in Three Children Under 5 Malnourished

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 16, 2019 at 12:51 AM Child Health News
A new UNICEF report has found that at least one in every three children under five years of age are undernourished or overweight.
The result, according to Unicef, is that many of them are at risk of poor brain development, learning problems, poor immunity and increased infections and disease.

"Millions of children subsist on an unhealthy diet because they simply do not have a better choice," said Unicef Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

The report described the triple burden of malnutrition: undernutrition, hidden hunger and overweight.

In 2018, according to Unicef data, 149 million children under five years of age worldwide were stunted, and just under 50 million were wasted.

Contrary to common belief, most wasted children were concentrated in Asia rather than in countries facing emergencies.

In addition, 340 million children suffer deficiencies of essential vitamins and minerals and 40 million under five were overweight or obese, a problem that has exploded in recent years.

Source: IANS

