medindia

New Approach to Slow Nearsightedness in Children Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 16, 2019 at 12:48 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Treating kids with eye drops and contact lenses was 28 percent to 38 percent more effective in slowing myopia (nearsightedness), revealed researchers. The researchers present their results today at AAO 2019, the 123rd Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
New Approach to Slow Nearsightedness in Children Developed
New Approach to Slow Nearsightedness in Children Developed

There is a world-wide epidemic of myopia, also known as nearsightedness. Since 1971, the incidence of nearsightedness in the US nearly doubled, to 42 percent. In Asia, up to 90 percent of teenagers and adults are nearsighted.

Show Full Article


Nearsightedness may not seem like a serious eye condition. Glasses and contact lenses can provide effective treatment. But high myopia, defined as -6 D or more, can lead to potentially blinding complications, such as glaucoma, retinal detachment and retinal degeneration.

Myopia can't be stopped, but it can be slowed. There are two methods for slowing progression. One method uses 0.01% atropine eye drops, instilled in the eye every day. Atropine is a medication commonly used to dilate or widen the eye before an exam. How it slows progression is unclear (some evidence suggests atropine blocks muscarinic receptors in the retina). But research shows it is effective and safe.

Another method is orthokeratology, which involves using rigid gas permeable contact lenses every night to reshape the cornea, the clear, front part of the eye. It's also unclear how contact lenses slow progression, but it is thought that reshaping the cornea changes the peripheral focus of the eye to reduce myopia progression. There are risks with overnight contact lens wear, such as corneal abrasions, ulcers or infections, and scarring that can lead to vision loss. Myopia progression can rebound with both methods, though less so with 0.01% atropine.

Two treatments, each effective, each appear to work in a different way. What if they were combined? Would the combination have an additive or synergistic effect?

To learn more, Nozomi Kinoshita, M.D., Ph.D., and colleagues at Jichi Medical University in Japan, randomized 80 children into two groups: one received both orthokeratology and atropine, while the second group received only orthokeratology. The children, aged 8 to 12 years old, exhibited a range of myopia, from low to high (from -1D to -6 D). They were treated for three months and then followed for two years.

"At present, using atropine together with orthokeratology can become a better treatment option to slowing myopia progression," Dr. Kinoshita said. "We believe this combination will be an optimal treatment option because together, both therapies complement the weakness of each other."

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Myopia

Myopia is the inability of a person to see the distant objects clearly. Myopia is also known as near or short sightedness.

Test Your Knowledge on Short-sightedness (Myopia)

Myopia is a condition where a person cannot see distant objects clearly. This vision problem is experienced by almost one-third of the population. Myopia affects men and women equally. It is often discovered in school children and becomes ...

Anatomy of the Eye - Animation

Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding anatomy of the Eye

Plano, The Myopia App to Handle the Epidemic Gets Downloaded by More Than 100k Indian Parents

The Plano app was developed to reduce the onset of myopia in children. This good intent has to lead to the app to reach a milestone of 100k downloads within a short period.

Laser Vision Correction Surgery

Techniques using laser allow faster recovery rates when compared to the older modalities. LASIK is the most popular and widely accepted vision surgery in our country.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Height and Weight-KidsLaser Vision Correction SurgeryNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Mumps

Heart Attack

Stressed Moms are Less Likely to Deliver Baby Boys
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive