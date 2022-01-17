Omicron Variant can Cause Night Sweats

The Omicron variant of coronavirus is spreading faster than previous strains, and numerous new symptoms appear with each passing day. As per reports, patients infected by the new strain may experience night sweats.
According to Mayo Clinic, night sweats are "repeated episodes of extreme perspiration that may soak your nightclothes or bedding and are related to an underlying medical condition or illness."
Omicron is thought to cause fewer symptoms but can infect people who have been fully vaccinated.
Before the Omicron variant's rapid expansion over the world, night sweats were more typically connected with other diseases such as the flu, worry, or even cancer. It's a series of severe sweating episodes that can wet your clothes and linens.
Along with a sore throat, night sweats are a few specific symptoms that appear to distinguish Omicron from other COVID variants. And, unlike Delta and the initial COVID-19 strain to invade the United States, Omicron does not appear to be linked to a loss of smell or taste.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) classified diarrhea as one of the unusual symptoms of Omicron.
But night sweats and diarrhea are not the only symptoms that differentiate Omicron from the other strains of the coronavirus.
These are the symptoms caused by the Omicron variant:
Scratchy throat
Tiredness
Headaches
Runny nose
Moderate to high fever
Weakness
Muscle pain
Body pain
Congestion
