Tamil Nadu Revises Covid-19 Rules

Asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical/non-surgical invasive procedures and pregnant women who are hospitalized should not be tested unless it warrants a test.Hospitalized patients must not be tested more than once a week and no surgeries should be delayed due to lack of tests.The state reported 23,989 new cases on Saturday taking the total active cases to 1.31 lakh.Sources in the health department told IANS that the tests were low during the Pongal celebrations and with the number of increasing after the festival, the overall infection tally will also be much higher.The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of the state on Saturday was 15.3 percent and the health department is monitoring the situation closely to prevent any major surge that may lead to the crash of the health infrastructure.The health department said that there was no need for panic but caution is necessary and that the state was ready with the health infrastructure unless the number of cases increases drastically in a short period of time.It is also focusing that asymptomatic patients need not be tested as it wants to ensure that those with symptoms are tested and cleared or if found positive to commence the treatment.Source: IANS