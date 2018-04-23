medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Older Adults Better at Predicting Home-stress, But Not In Foreseeing Outcomes

by Sushma Rao on  April 23, 2018 at 11:10 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Stressful situation at home can be extremely unnerving to member of the family. Older adults, with their pearls of wisdom, were able to anticipate home-related stress better than younger adults, however, older adults were not as good as predicting the impact of those stressful events, reveals a recent study.
Older Adults Better at Predicting Home-stress, But Not In Foreseeing Outcomes
Older Adults Better at Predicting Home-stress, But Not In Foreseeing Outcomes

"Home stress, in this context, might be related to chores, home maintenance and having too much to do around the house," says Shevaun Neupert, an associate professor of psychology at North Carolina State University and lead author of a paper on the work. "Older adults - over the age of 60 - predicted and experienced more stressful events at home than younger adults. However, when younger adults - under the age of 36 - did predict these stressful events, those stressors had less of an adverse impact on their moods.

"This suggests that younger adults are doing a better job of using some anticipatory coping skills to blunt the impact of home stressors - though there was one clear exception."

The study involved having 107 adults aged 18-36 and 116 adults aged 60-90 complete a survey on eight consecutive days related to stressors, mood, the extent to which they predicted experiencing stress the following day, and how - if at all - they were using anticipatory coping mechanisms to prepare for those stressors.

"We found that accurately predicting home stressors had very little impact on the mood of older adults," Neupert says. "But it had a dramatically positive impact on younger adults. The one exception was for younger adults who got stuck in so-called stagnant deliberation."

Stagnant deliberation is when people try to solve a problem but feel like they're not making progress.

"It's kind of like running in place mentally, and we found that younger adults who engaged in stagnant deliberation had a steep increase in negative affect when the home stressor happened," Neupert says.

In other words, under these circumstances, the anticipatory coping actually backfires for young adults, making things worse. Meanwhile, stagnant deliberation didn't appear to affect older adults one way or the other.

"This really highlights the distinctions between age groups when it comes to predicting and responding to stress in particular contexts," Neupert says. "For example, this study also looked at stress in the workplace, and we found little difference across age groups. But in the home, the differences were dramatic."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Related Links

Managing Stress during Economic Recession

Managing Stress during Economic Recession

It is imperative to manage stress during economic recession. Look at the positive side; it is always followed by economic prosperity. So why worry!

Techniques for Stress Relief

Techniques for Stress Relief

Stress is a part of everyday lives. It can be beneficial to an extent, but when it disrupts the equilibrium in which our nervous system is capable of performing better, it becomes troublesome.

Tension Headache

Tension Headache

Tension headache or Stress Headache is the most common type of headache that occurs at any age, and is characterized by pain in head, scalp and neck along with muscle stiffness.

Simple Ways to Deal with Work Related Stress

Simple Ways to Deal with Work Related Stress

Work-related stress has many causes and symptoms. But there are ways workplace stress can be managed with ease.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Abruptio Placenta

Abruptio Placenta

Abruptio placenta is a serious but rare complication of pregnancy where a separation of placenta ...

 Cyanosis

Cyanosis

Cyanosis is the bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin and mucus membranes due to lack of ...

 Travel Vaccination Calculator

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...