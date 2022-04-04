Obesity Was Found on American People After COVID-19 Pandemic

Advertisement

The analysis of BRFSS data used linear regression models controlling age, gender, race/ethnicity, education, household income, marital status, number of children, survey year indicators, and residency status indicators to assess the overall variability of adult obesity and four obesity-related risk factors during COVID-19 infections.According to an analysis of more than 3.5 million US adults (aged 20 and over) from 2011 to 2020 BRFSS, obesity was 3% higher in early March 2020 than in the period from 2019 to pre-pandemic 2020. This study also found statistically significant changes among American adults in four risk factors related to obesity during infections: exercise participation, sleep duration, alcohol consumption, and cigarette smoking.Exercise participation and sleep duration were 4.4% and 1.5% higher, respectively, while alcohol consumption was 2.7% higher and cigarette smoking exposure was 4% lower. The overall increase in exercise and sleep was not sufficient to compensate for the impact of other behaviors, resulting in an average increase of 0.6% in body mass index during COVID-19 infections. Although quitting smoking is a healthy activity, it is known to cause some weight gain.