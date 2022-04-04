About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Five Skincare Habits to Follow Everyday

by Hannah Joy on April 4, 2022 at 2:45 PM
Some people have beautiful, glowing skin naturally. However, certain skincare habits should be followed to daily to keeo your skin hail and healthy.

Nehaa Juneja, Founder of SkinWorks shares five simple habits many people with great skin follows.

Cleansing Before Bed: The "canvas" for the nighttime products is prepared by properly cleansing the face before bed. Dirt and debris should be removed. This is a no-brainer, but it's still crucial. Dead skin cells, oil, bacteria, sweat, and other debris accumulate on the skin's surface throughout the day. Particulate pollution, microscopic soot that settles on the skin during the day and can be harmful, is also present in the air.

Use a double cleansing method to get rid of stubborn, pore-clogging, acne-causing impurities that can linger on your skin even after you've washed it. Your nightly wash is a great chance to pamper your skin. Of course, we've all dozed off in bed without taking off our makeup at some point. Who hasn't, but it's best for your skin if you don't make it a habit. Get out of bed to wash your face and your skin will thank you.
Follow a Balanced Diet! Healthy Gut, Healthy Skin: The state of your skin reflects the state of your body. Vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables should be included in your diet. Vitamin C is high in antioxidants, which help to protect the skin from a variety of negative effects. It also speeds up the healing process and improves the texture of the skin. Diet and exercise have an impact on your body's health.

Facial Massage: A face massage has a lot more benefits than you might think. It not only relieves stress, but also reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, increases blood circulation, tightens skin, and gives your face a natural glow. You don't need to spend an obnoxious amount on facials. A five minute everyday massage help get rid of the lymphatic drainage which throws the toxins out of our system. Gets the blood circulation going leaving a nice glow.

SPF is Non-negotiable: Excessive sun exposure has a negative impact on your skin. Too much sun causes spots and discoloration, as well as contributes to the formation of fine lines and wrinkles, in addition to increasing your risk of skin cancer. Look for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least an SPF of 15 and broad-spectrum protection. This means it shields you from UVA and UVB rays.

Drink More Water: There's a difference between dehydrated and dry skin. Even people with oily skin can have dehydrated skin. Drinking enough water is the simplest way to keep your skin healthy and hydrated, as our bodies are made up of 70 percent water. Drinking enough water flushes toxins from our bodies, preventing pimples and acne, and improving the elasticity of our skin. It's no surprise that water is known as the "elixir of life." Use products according to your skin type, and try and limit your caffeine and alcohol intake which further dehydrate your skin leaving it to look dull.



Source: IANS
More News on:
Skincare Tips Top 7 Tips for Younger Looking Skin Neck Cracking 

