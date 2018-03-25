medindia
Obesity, Severe Obesity Rates Continue to Rise Among US Adults

March 25, 2018
A new study examined the prevalence of obesity and severe obesity among U.S. youth and adults. Obesity among adults has been on the rise since the 1980s but plateaued among youth between 2005-2006 and 2013-2014. This article offers updated estimates.
Data from 16,875 youth (ages 2 to 19) and 27,449 adults (20 years or older) from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from 2007-2008 to 2015-2016. This was national survey data.

Craig M. Hales, M.D., U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hyattsville, Maryland and coauthors. These include small sample sizes in the youngest age group.

Additional NHANES survey data will allow for continued monitoring of obesity and severe obesity among U.S. youth and adults.

Source: Eurekalert

