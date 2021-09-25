Obesity-promoting Chemicals Need to be Regulated

Advertisement

However, the damaging influence of hormone-disrupting chemicals on the increasing incidence of obesity has been greatly underappreciated.These chemicals can scramble the normal metabolism and disturb natural processes for using calories, predisposing to weight gain.Researchers have presented compelling evidence from previous studies on the seriousness of exposure to obesogens, including the dangers of three very common chemicals that are often encountered in everyday lives.The findings are published in the journal• Bisphenols, found in an aluminium can lining and thermal receipts can make fat cells larger and predispose to store fat.• Phthalates, found in personal care products and food packaging, can reprogramme protein metabolism in the body to store fat, regardless of our physical activity level or diet.• PFOS, found on non-stick cookware and water-resistant clothing, have been shown to mislead the body to store fat, even when external conditions indicate you should burn fat calories, such as in cold temperatures.This review also emphasizes the importance of strategies to minimise exposure of obesogens at the individual level as well as policy-level interventions for governing bodies to improve health.Improved regulations can reduce the substantial economic cost to society and minimized exposure for health benefits.Source: Medindia