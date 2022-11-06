About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Obesity Linked to Suppressed Ovarian Follicle Development

by Colleen Fleiss on June 11, 2022 at 9:56 PM
Obese women with regular menstrual cycles have subdued ovarian follicle development and less production of reproductive hormones, stated a new study.

The decreased hormonal production may underlie reduced fertility.

For reasons that have been unclear, obesity adversely impacts reproductive health in women, even in women reporting regular menstrual cycles, said lead researcher Marla Lujan, Ph.D., of Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y.

"This study provides new and fundamental knowledge related to ovarian function in the context of obesity," Lujan said. "This knowledge may be used to inform improvements in current contraception and infertility treatments, both of which are known to be suboptimal in women with obesity."
Ovarian follicles are tiny sacs filled with fluid found inside a woman's ovaries. The follicles contain an immature egg or oocyte. During ovulation, a mature egg is released from a follicle.

Impact of Obesity on Women's Reproductive Health

The researchers studied 21 women with obesity and 21 of average weight, ages 19 to 38, with a self-reported history of regular menstrual cycles.

They were evaluated every other day from one ovulation to the next using ultrasound imaging. Their follicle number and size were recorded at each visit, and blood samples were taken to measure hormone levels.

Luteal phase defect (LPD) occurs when a woman's ovaries do not release enough progesterone following ovulation, or the uterus lining doesn't respond to progesterone.

"Our research provides evidence that follicle development is suppressed with obesity and that alterations in distinct stages of follicle development are associated with reduced reproductive hormone production," said Alexis Oldfield, Ph.D. candidate and first author of the report.

"This is the first comprehensive comparison of follicle growth in non-obese versus obese populations during natural menstrual cycles," she said. "These data are unique and innovative in showing that even in those with self-reported regular menstrual cycles, ovarian physiology is compromised with obesity."

Source: Eurekalert
