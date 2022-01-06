Menstrual Cafe Launched in Tamil Nadu

Advertisement

Menstrual Cafe

Damodaran said, "During several such interactive sessions in colleges on menstrual health, many students approached our MHEs to clear their doubts on menstrual health and hygiene. Then we thought that we should open a cafe where women and adolescent girls can clear their doubts on the subject."He said that most girls get menstrual education from their mothers or friends, and in many cases, these children are not properly aware of their menstrual health.Damodaran, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2021 for yeoman service to the society through Gramalaya, said, "In most of the cases, children are reluctant to discuss their genuine doubts on menstrual health with their mothers, friends, and their teachers and instead of getting this information from Google, they can feel free at the menstrual café's which we are planning to open across the state."The Menstrual Cafe will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all days except Sundays, and the service is free. Two menstrual health educators will help and guide the women and girls who visit the cafe with doubts about menstrual health and hygiene.The NGO said that if some girl has any serious menstrual cycle or health issue, they will be referred to a hospital by the MHEs.Damodaran said the cafe has educational material and resources on menstrual health and hygiene.He said that he got the idea to open a menstrual cafe from the NGO 'Sacchi Saheli', which has opened such menstrual cafes in other parts of the country.Source: IANS