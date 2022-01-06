About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Menstrual Cafe Launched in Tamil Nadu

by Colleen Fleiss on June 1, 2022 at 11:58 PM


Gramalaya, the Tamil Nadu-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), founded 'Menstrual Cafe" at Tiruchi in the state.

The social worker told IANS, "We want every woman and adolescent girl in the country to have a healthy and safe menstrual period and get any doubts regarding this cleared."

Is it Normal to have Blood Clots during Menstruation?




Blood clots during the menstrual cycle is a normal occurrence during heavier menstrual bleeding (menorrhagia). Other medical conditions that are common and treat able can also cause blood clots apart from heavy periods.
He said that several college-going students and women approach Menstrual Health Educators (MHE) to clear their doubts.

Damodaran said, "During several such interactive sessions in colleges on menstrual health, many students approached our MHEs to clear their doubts on menstrual health and hygiene. Then we thought that we should open a cafe where women and adolescent girls can clear their doubts on the subject."
Physical Intimacy during Menstruation




Is it safe to have sex during periods? Yes, it is safe and normal to have sex during periods, as long as both the partners are comfortable with that. It mainly depends upon the couple's preferences, level of comfort and choices.
He said that most girls get menstrual education from their mothers or friends, and in many cases, these children are not properly aware of their menstrual health.

Menstrual Cafe

Damodaran, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2021 for yeoman service to the society through Gramalaya, said, "In most of the cases, children are reluctant to discuss their genuine doubts on menstrual health with their mothers, friends, and their teachers and instead of getting this information from Google, they can feel free at the menstrual café's which we are planning to open across the state."

The Menstrual Cafe will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all days except Sundays, and the service is free. Two menstrual health educators will help and guide the women and girls who visit the cafe with doubts about menstrual health and hygiene.

The NGO said that if some girl has any serious menstrual cycle or health issue, they will be referred to a hospital by the MHEs.

Damodaran said the cafe has educational material and resources on menstrual health and hygiene.

He said that he got the idea to open a menstrual cafe from the NGO 'Sacchi Saheli', which has opened such menstrual cafes in other parts of the country.

Source: IANS
Test Your Knowledge on Menstruation




Menstruation or having the monthly period is something every woman has to learn to live with whether she likes it or not. Do you know why a woman gets the period and what purpose it serves? Take this quiz to learn more about the period.
Female Reproductive System - Animation




Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding Female reproductive system showing how the sperm fetilize the eggs
Fatphobia — Overcoming the Pathological Fear
World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment
Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!
