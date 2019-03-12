Nutraceuticals for Beautiful and Radiant Skin

‘Apart from wellness and beauty, nutraceuticals can also treat certain skin conditions, like acne and fungal infections.’

Known as the body's Master Antioxidant, Glutathione mimics the body's own indigenous antioxidant properties. It is present in every cell of our body and, and is responsible for various functions, including boosting stamina, reducing stress and maintaining an optimum level of antioxidant in the body reserves.Glutathione levels are often impacted due to stress, the aging process, alcohol consumption, and smoking, sleep deprivation, and other lifestyle-associated factors. This can reflect in dull and tired skin, puffiness, and lack of glow.New innovations that have leveraged bio-engineering to harness Glutathione are helping create a sustainable, healthy, and holistic approach to overall wellbeing, resulting in a beautiful and healthy appearance. Ingesting Glutathione as a nutraceutical also directly helps in flushing out toxins and promoting lighter, glowing skin that is radiant and healthy from within.Dryness is a very common skin condition. Well-hydrated skin, which is actually supposed to be a result of a nutritious diet, adequate water intake, and a balanced lifestyle, is today mostly achieved only through the superficial application of moisturizing creams and lotions. Skin dryness can lead to not only loss of elasticity and radiance but also contributes to aging and may lead to conditions like psoriasis and dermatitis.Ceramosides, a globally acclaimed wheat-derived nutraceutical ingredient, can help boost the skin's hydration level, and it also improves radiance and glow. Innovations such as these are leading to the creation of nutraceuticals, in the form of oral moisturizers, which would help fix these problems intrinsically, allowing for holistic wellbeing.The revered lifestyle antioxidant and skin rejuvenating properties of Vitamin C are well known. Your skin is always busy fighting with the enormous quantities of free radicals produced by virtue of biological reactions and critically because of external insults such as UV radiations, pollution, and chemicals. This free radical overload (FRO) interferes in cellular metabolism as well as leads to collagen degradation and melanin overproduction.Balancing this FRO is important to ensure the health of the skin and also to prevent the loss of collagen. A nutraceutical rich in Vitamin C helps protect your natural beauty by reducing melanin pigment, increasing production and transfer of anti-aging protein, exerts photo-protective effects by neutralizing free radicals, and helps boost collagen.Apart from wellness and beauty, nutraceuticals have also been found to address issues related to certain skin conditions, like acne and fungal infections, which are currently treated using strong anti-acne or anti-fungal treatments with antibiotics. With the increasing challenges of antibiotic resistance and the strong side-effects, has led to the search for alternatives which can actually address the internal problems, instead of just fixing them with antibiotics. Leveraging natural compounds or solutions which tap into the intrinsic intelligence of the body are slowly emerging as a trusted alternative. So while you brighten up the party venues with your beautiful positive presence, ensure your body too is rejuvenated and glows with beauty from within.Source: IANS